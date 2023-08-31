Intern - Fuels Supply & Midstream - Supply & Optimization (Sophomore)

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Fuels Supply & Midstream internship will immerse you in the excitement of bp’s global supply chain. Working in a multifaceted and energizing environment while being tasked with a tangible project that presents real problems the business is facing, you will work alongside creative professionals to succeed in delivering a solution. We develop each intern to be an integral part of the team’s success. As an intern, you receive support from managers, mentors, and peers throughout the summer. While interacting with a variety of people and learning about our global business, you will add unique value to our group through your work. Interns are also exposed to Procurement, Supply, and Sales & Marketing. The location for this internship will either be Chicago (IL) or Blaine (WA).



During the internship you will be placed in one of the teams within the Fuels Supply & Midstream team: Marketing Supply, Refinery Supply, Specialty Products, Supply Negotiations, Fuel Pricing, or Mid Term Planning. You will have the chance to work with leaders from other business areas such as Finance, Sales & Marketing, and Procurement. You will quickly learn how the success we achieve in Supply requires help from co-workers in other business segments, which exemplifies how we live out our One Team value daily. Through networking and other learning opportunities, you will develop a keen understanding of our supply business from the crude we purchase to feed our refineries’ output, to the multitude of products we make that bring heat, light, and mobility to our local markets and beyond.



Nothing prepares you better for a career at bp than an internship. Our internship program provides hands-on, career-specific experience. You will:

Work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results.

Help us solve the vital issues we face.

Experience genuine teamwork alongside highly qualified and expert colleagues, working on live projects and operations while using the latest equipment and technology.

Every year, we take interns studying a range of disciplines, many of whom join us full-time upon graduation. During your internship, you will also have access to professional development and networking events, which will give you a well-rounded experience. Here, you will be able to explore your career aspirations across all significant areas of our global organization and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career.



The internship is 12 weeks in length. Housing is provided at your work location as well as a competitive salary and benefits that would accrue if you return as a full-time employee. Candidates can only apply for one internship at bp each year. All applications should be submitted through the bp.com/campus website only.



Minimum Requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

• Graduating in December 2025 through May 2026

• No sponsorship is available for this position



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.