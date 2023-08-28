Intern - G&LCE – Wind Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Job Description:

Engineers play a crucial role in the safe & efficient operation of our wind farms. Taking on a role as a wind engineer, you will be part of a multi-discipline engineering team within performance or projects.

Wind Engineers in performance will provide technical support to our operations; including troubleshooting technical challenges; improving the availability/reliability of our operating assets; and driving the performance of our turbines.



You will gain broad exposure to wind farm components, including:

Turbine technology

Sub-stations

Electrical transmission systems



The role will provide you with exposure to many facets of engineering, including:

Equipment design & operation

Control systems

Maintenance & inspection

Risk identification & assessment

Data analytics

Wind Engineers supporting our wind farm projects will be performing technical engineering studies, performing commercial analysis, managing contractor performance and supporting site construction activities associated with the installation of wind turbine components.

You will gain broad exposure to Wind Turbine Projects, including:

Turbine technology, Sub-stations, Control Systems and Electrical transmission systems

Wind Turbine Construction and Installation Methods

Performance Management of Wind Turbine Contractor Deliverables

Operation and maintenance handover requirements to Windfarm site maintenance team

The role will provide you with exposure to many facets of project management, including:

Project Cost and Schedule Management

Full Life Cycle Project Economic Models

Contracts and Stakeholder Management

Risk and Opportunity Management

Project Quality Requirements

Project Health, Safety and Environment Requirements

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, or Industrial Engineering

Must be available for a continuous 12 week period for duration of summer internship

Students should be in the 2nd or 3rd year of a four-year degree program

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.