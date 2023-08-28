Intern - G&LCE – Wind Engineer - US

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Grade K
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Engineers play a crucial role in the safe & efficient operation of our wind farms. Taking on a role as a wind engineer, you will be part of a multi-discipline engineering team within performance or projects.
Wind Engineers in performance will provide technical support to our operations; including troubleshooting technical challenges; improving the availability/reliability of our operating assets; and driving the performance of our turbines.
You will gain broad exposure to wind farm components, including:
Turbine technology
Sub-stations
Electrical transmission systems
The role will provide you with exposure to many facets of engineering, including:
Equipment design & operation
Control systems
Maintenance & inspection
Risk identification & assessment
Data analytics
Wind Engineers supporting our wind farm projects will be performing technical engineering studies, performing commercial analysis, managing contractor performance and supporting site construction activities associated with the installation of wind turbine components.
You will gain broad exposure to Wind Turbine Projects, including:
Turbine technology, Sub-stations, Control Systems and Electrical transmission systems
Wind Turbine Construction and Installation Methods
Performance Management of Wind Turbine Contractor Deliverables
Operation and maintenance handover requirements to Windfarm site maintenance team
The role will provide you with exposure to many facets of project management, including:
Project Cost and Schedule Management
Full Life Cycle Project Economic Models
Contracts and Stakeholder Management
Risk and Opportunity Management
Project Quality Requirements
Project Health, Safety and Environment Requirements
Minimum Requirements
Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher
BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment
Pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree
Preferred Requirements
Majoring in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, or Industrial Engineering
Must be available for a continuous 12 week period for duration of summer internship
Students should be in the 2nd or 3rd year of a four-year degree program
Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
Skills:
