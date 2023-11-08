Intern - Hydrogen Business Development – Houston, TX

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Job Description:

The Hydrogen Business Development internship provides an excellent introduction to a multi-faceted global business. The internship program features meaningful project work, combined with numerous learning and development opportunities. You will have the chance to learn from some of the most dedicated professionals in the Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) space. This infrastructure team includes looking strategically across the US at growth opportunities and working with other teams to develop the best operating models for various infrastructure elements such as Pipelines (CO2, Hydrogen, Ammonia or similar), Storage (carbon, hydrogen and other commodities), Water sourcing evaluation, and Ports & Terminals to name a few.



Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay and retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Our summer internship program provides hands-on and career-specific experience working full-time. You will work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. Also, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial, and full of incredible opportunities.



Minimum Requirements*

A cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Geographically mobile and willing to relocate to Chicago, IL

Graduating December 2024 through May 2025

* Note: bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

Preferred Requirements

Must be available for continuous 12-week period for duration of internship

Majoring in any engineering, science, technology, or business

Working knowledge of excel, access and SharePoint

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program or in the 4th year of a five-year program. Interns join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year.

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.