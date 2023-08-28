Intern – I&E - Geophysical Technology Specialist - US

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Geophysical Technology Specialist interns will be working with leading bp scientists in geophysical R&D and technology deployment in advanced geophysical acquisition methods, seismic imaging, data processing and analysis, and seismic reservoir characterization. The successful intern candidates will apply their knowledge and skills in digital signal processing, seismic wave propagation, numerical simulation, inverse theory, optimization, seismic imaging and velocity modeling building, seismic attributes and digital science, to help solve bp’s subsurface challenges from renewal to production to CCS and low carbon energy. The candidates are expected to be proficient in modern programming languages and compute platforms, and perform their work by implementing and executing the algorithms and workflows in bp’s High Performance Computing Center (HPC). The candidates are expected to communicate effectively with stakeholders.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our Development Program upon earning their degree. Through this program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

On a case-by-case basis, bp may support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long- term employment

Pursuing a PhD degree

Preferred Requirements

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of summer internship

Majoring in geophysics, engineering or applied sciences.

Graduating from Dec 2024 to May 2025

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

