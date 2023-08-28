Intern - Marketing, Sales, and Strategy (Junior)

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



The bp Mobility & Convenience internship provides an excellent introduction to a multi-faceted global business.



The bp Mobility & Convenience internship provides an excellent introduction to a multi-faceted global business. The internship program features meaningful project work, combined with numerous learning and development opportunities. Interns have the chance to learn from some of the most dedicated Mobility & Convenience professionals and work alongside co-workers in Finance, Supply, Strategy, and Business Development. This dynamic business is fast paced yet casual and conducive to learning and building new skills. Each intern is placed on an existing team within Mobility & Convenience:

Consumer Communications and Advertising

Business to Business Communications

Customer Experience Marketing

Consumer Experience Marketing

Loyalty Programs and Card Marketing

Fuels Product Management

Offer Development

Branded Sales

Asset Management

Retail Operations



Following the end of the internship, successful interns are assessed for a full-time role in our rotational Early Career Development Program. This highly selective three-year rotational program was developed to jump-start your career by providing a strong foundation of communication, social and leadership skills, as well as robust analytical and problem-solving abilities. Challengers in this program spend three one-year rotations in teams within Mobility and Convenience, and Fuel Supply and Midstream. Rotations could be in either Chicago (IL), La Palma (CA) or Blaine (WA). Successful candidates are expected to spend at least one in a different location. There is a facilitated placement into the organization after successful completion of the program.



Nothing prepares you better for a career at BP than an internship. Our internship program provides hands-on, career-specific experience. You will:

Work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results.

Help us solve the vital issues we face.

Experience genuine teamwork alongside highly qualified and expert colleagues, working on live projects and operations while using the latest equipment and technology.



Every year, we take interns studying a range of subject areas, many of whom join us full-time upon graduation. During your internship, you will also have access to professional development and networking events, which will give you a well-rounded experience. Here, you will be able to explore your career aspirations across all significant areas of our Global Organization and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career.



Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Graduating in December 2024 through May 2025

No sponsorship is available for this position

Pursuing Bachelors degree



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



