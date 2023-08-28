Intern - Marketing, Sales, and Strategy (Sophomore)

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
The internship is in bp’s Mobility & Convenience business and provides an excellent introduction to a multi-faceted global business. The internship program features meaningful project work, combined with numerous learning and development opportunities. Interns have the chance to learn from some of the most dedicated Mobility & Convenience professionals and work alongside co-workers in Finance, Supply, Strategy, and Business Development. This dynamic business is fast paced yet casual and conducive to learning and building new skills. Each intern is placed on an existing team within Mobility & Convenience:
Following the end of the internship, successful interns are assessed for a second internship the following summer which can lead to a full-time role in our rotational Development Challenger Program. This highly selective three-year rotational program was developed to jump-start your career by providing a strong foundation of communication, social and leadership skills, as well as robust analytical and problem-solving abilities. The program offers:
Development
Nothing prepares you better for a career at BP than an internship. Our internship program provides hands-on, career-specific experience.
You will:
Every year, we take interns studying a range of disciplines, many of whom join us full-time upon graduation. During your internship, you will also have access to professional development and networking events, which will give you a well-rounded experience. Here, you will be able to explore your career aspirations across all significant areas of our Global Organization and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career.
Minimum Requirements
• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher
• Graduating in December 2025 through May 2026
• No sponsorship is available for this position
• Pursuing Bachelor’s degree
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
