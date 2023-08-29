Intern - P&O - Civil Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Job Description:

As a Civil Engineer Intern in construction at bp, your role is about planning the physical build and overseeing its creation. Intern roles in construction will range from inputting into the initial construction plans and reviews to the safe management of site activities during the building of facilities. As an Intern you will work in construction related roles during the project definition and planning phase, the engineering, design and procurement phase, and through the site phase to start-up.



Accountabilities will vary depending on your specific project. Examples of possible activities include:

Evaluating lessons learned and sharing outcomes to embed safety improvements or to identify opportunities to improve construction performance.

Participate in developing the construction strategy, including assessment of options.

Work with Engineering and Design teams to ensure the feasibility of transportation, installation, lifting and construction requirements.

Working with the construction team to plan execution of construction activity and availability of materials.

Assist in monitoring and controlling construction schedule and cost.

Depending on your project there may also be the opportunity to witness the load out or installation of equipment.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments.

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities.

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts.



Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Pursuing a Bachelor's degree

Majoring in Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Construction Engineering, Construction Science, or closely related discipline



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.