Intern-P&O-Electrical-AZ

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Electrical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

The electrical engineer internship offers tasks to undergraduate engineering students related to electrical systems analysis and branch circuiting, site investigations, calculations, and design drawings by complementing theoretical knowledge with practical duties on the job to gain experience and increase marketability. Through the internship, undergraduate engineering students may develop professional aptitude, strengthen their character, and increase their confidence in their work as it prepares them for what to expect in their field. Summer intern students will gain experience and exposure to practical and theoretical engineering applications within the Oil and Gas industry. Summer intern normally works under the close supervision of electrical engineers and performs a variety of projects that have specific instructions and expected results.

Their duties typically revolve around processing documents, updating records and populating databases, responding to inquiries and correspondence, running errands, sharing insights, and participating in designing projects. Will work with electrical engineering team members for troubleshooting and maintenance of electrical power system equipment utilized by operation. These systems include power generation, transmission and distribution, electric machines and motors, UPS (Uninterruptable Power Supply) systems, and lighting systems. Furthermore, as an intern, it is essential to report to the supervising manager and adhere to the company's policies and regulations.

Requirements: Azerbaijani citizenship

Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply.

Specializations: Engineering - Electrical/Electronic

Physics



Important:

You can apply to one role only!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

