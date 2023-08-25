Intern - P&O - Geologist - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Geologists can expect to work in at least two very different roles in the first few years at bp. These roles might be in the exploration, appraisal, development, production or research parts of the business. Our positions in the US are based in Houston where Geologists work on a wide variety of technical challenges in support of our Gulf of Mexico Production, Western Hemisphere Exploration, Global Projects and Subsurface Technology businesses.



The key job duties and accountabilities will include:

Exploration, Appraisal, Development and Production Geology

Perform a regional geology review, identifying potential analogs and informing petroleum systems evaluations, which would support the subsurface work program (in exploration, appraisal, development or production).

Develop conceptual cartoons to communicate key structural, stratigraphic and depositional elements in consideration of the regional tectonic framework.

Participate in a multi-disciplinary effort to characterize and communicate subsurface uncertainty for a prospect or field in exploration, appraisal, development or production.

Construct a framework structural/stratigraphic model (fault and surfaces) to calculate bulk rock volume. Incorporate rock and fluid properties (porosity, net to gross, water saturation, etc) to complete a hydrocarbon in-place volumetric determination and uncertainty analysis for a field.

Construct a basic field chronostratigraphic chart or apply an existing stratigraphic framework to make well picks and correlate multiple wells.

Integrate core, well log, and seismic data to develop reservoir models that are linked to analogs.

Consult with a reservoir quality specialist to understand how petrography, diagenesis and pore architecture are integrated to develop a model of geological controls on reservoir quality.

Work with biostratigraphers to understand the implications of biostratigraphic interpretations (biozonation, age, environment and correlations) across business critical stratigraphies.

New Well Delivery

Contribute as a multi-disciplinary team member to the planning and execution of at least one well through operations, monitoring real time drilling data against pre-drill prognosis and within the subsurface geomodels. Gain field and operations experience at the well site.

Identify and communicate key overburden risks and potential geohazards using offset well drilling data and conventional 3D seismic and/or high resolution shallow seismic, exploiting seismic attributes (including seismic inversion where available).

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our Development Program upon earning their degree. Through this program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.



Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

On a case-by-case basis, bp may support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long- term employment

Pursuing a Master’s or PhD degree

Preferred Requirements

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of summer internship

Majoring in Geology, Geophysics, Earth Science or closely related discipline

Graduating from Dec 2024 to May 2025

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship







Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.