Intern - P&O - Geophysicist - US

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Geophysicists can expect to work in at least two very different roles in the first few years at bp. These roles might be in the exploration, appraisal, development, production or research parts of the business. Our positions in the US are based in Houston where Geophysicists work on a wide variety of technical challenges in support of our Gulf of Mexico Production, Western Hemisphere Exploration, Global Projects and Subsurface Technology businesses.



The key job duties and accountabilities will include:

Contribute as a multi-disciplinary team to the planning and execution of at least one well through operations, monitoring real time drilling data against pre-drill prognosis and within the subsurface geomodels. Gain field and operations experience at the well site.

Participate in a multi-disciplinary effort to evaluate subsurface uncertainty for a prospect / field in exploration, appraisal, development or production.

Construct a framework structural model (fault and surfaces) to calculate bulk rock volume. Incorporate rock and fluid properties (porosity, net to gross, water saturation, etc) to complete a hydrocarbon in-place volumetric determination and uncertainty analysis for a field.

Interpret 2D/3D seismic across a prospect or field to define overburden and reservoir horizons, delivering structural contour and fault maps, reservoir and seal isopach maps. Identify key interpretation uncertainties and develop alternative interpretation scenarios.

Investigate the variation of seismic attributes and volumes (reflectivity, inverted, AVO data, etc.) to variations in rock properties (porosity, net to gross) in a field.

Perform wavelet extraction for a 3D seismic volume tying multiple wells and building a single wavelet that is acceptable for the target interval.

Complete a regional 2D / 3D seismic interpretation using an existing regional geological framework and seismic stratigraphic concepts. Integrate seismic mapping products into regional play fairway maps.

With support from senior geophysicists, build understanding of fundamental algorithms behind major seismic processing steps (demultiple, velocity estimation, migration, signal processing, VSP) using internal and external tools and methods.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our Development Program upon earning their degree. Through this program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

On a case-by-case basis, bp may support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long- term employment

Pursuing a Master’s or PhD degree

Preferred Requirements

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of summer internship

Majoring in Geophysics or closely related discipline

Graduating from August 2024 to May 2025

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.