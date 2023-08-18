Intern - P&O - Geophysicist - US

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
Geophysicists can expect to work in at least two very different roles in the first few years at bp. These roles might be in the exploration, appraisal, development, production or research parts of the business. Our positions in the US are based in Houston where Geophysicists work on a wide variety of technical challenges in support of our Gulf of Mexico Production, Western Hemisphere Exploration, Global Projects and Subsurface Technology businesses.
At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:
Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our Development Program upon earning their degree. Through this program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
