Intern-P&O-Geoscience-AZ

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Responsible for supporting the provision of subsurface assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, providing operation well support through data collation, geological support, reviewing project learnings and developing technical knowledge.



Geology intern:

The intern will participate in some of the activities of the Exploration, Reservoir Management, Production Geology or Well Planning teams which are involved in the exploration and development of oil and gas fields. During your internship you’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project, along with advice on what to look for and who to talk to. You’ll also be encouraged, individually and together with your Intern peer group, to find out as much as possible about other teams, disciplines and operations to broaden your understanding of the bp business. You will work on a project related to an aspect of regional or field scale geological study, seismic data interpretation, and/or rock property determination. Geoscientists (Geologists and Geophysicists) will be required to analyse 3D seismic data and geological information from core, outcrop and well data to develop alternative geological models. In Well Planning you will be involved with different stages of the planning process including but not limited to well concept selection, trajectory optimization and early well design scope to ensure safe and compliant delivery of wells. During the internship you will get an assignment project which will continue throughout the duration of the internship, working closely with a technical coach.

-The precise nature of your role and project will be determined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your responsibilities include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety.

For this Summer intern role, we are looking for someone to be part of the Geology team. Geology is concerned with the application of geological principles and techniques to characterise the Subsurface, describe uncertainty ranges, manage risk, and use large amounts of technical data to inform business decisions. Could you be the next geologist to join our team?

Geophysics intern:

The energy transition to a net zero future requires geoscientists to play a meaningful role in ensuring we can meet the world’s growing demand for energy while striving for an efficient transition. At bp, our geoscientists use leading-edge technology to develop and deliver low emissions, sustainable energy solutions. This includes exploring for and exploiting hydrocarbons as we continue to diversify supply to lower carbon energy sources like, renewables. The transition is well underway, and its direction is shaped by geological factors, as well as economic, political, technology and societal considerations.

During your internship you’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project, along with advice on what to look for and who to talk to. You’ll also be encouraged, individually and together with your Intern peer group, to find out as much as possible about other teams, disciplines and operations to broaden your understanding of the bp business

Here at bp, the combination of geology and geophysics — as geosciences — delivers a powerful description and evaluation of the subsurface, growing our ability to safely deliver hydrocarbons and develop lower carbon energy sources. Join us as a geophysicist and you’ll find our dedication to today and tomorrow stretches beyond the success of our business, to the development of our people and their successful careers!

- The precise nature of your role and project will be determined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your responsibilities include:

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety. As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate. Requirements: - Azerbaijani citizenship - Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply. - CGPA 75%(2.5) - Specializations: Geoscience - Geology

Geoscience - Geophysics

Geoscience - Other

Biostratigraphy

Earth Science

Important:

You can apply to one role only!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



