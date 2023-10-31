Intern-P&O-HSE&C-AZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for supporting in the accurate and complete reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.



Conduct site visits to bp operational facilities to gain an understanding of the implementation of bp HSE (Health, Safety, Environment) Management System.

Participate in the development and roll out of HSE and operational campaigns and programs.

Take part in incident investigations, self-verifications and perform analysis of HSE data.

Actively seek opportunities for continuous improvement and short-term projects related to risk management, health, safety, environment, and compliance systems.

Collaborate with various departments to foster cross-functional teamwork and promote knowledge sharing.

Work closely with HSE&C team members to develop and nurture a robust safety culture, ensuring the well-being of employees.

Present the final project to the HSE&C leadership team.

- Azerbaijani citizenship

- Possessing knowledge of HSE Management System.

- Demonstrating strong verbal and written communication abilities.

- Displaying attention to detail and analytical skills.

- Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply

- CGPA 75% (2.5)

- Specializations:

Engineering - Chemical Process

Engineering - Industrial

Enviromental Science

Health, Safety, Security and Environment

Physics



You can apply to one role only!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



