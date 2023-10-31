Intern-P&O-Instrument&Control-AZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsible for providing Instrumentation & Control engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Instrument and Controls includes a range of engineering subdisciplines including instruments, process control, safety systems, measurements, communications and cyber security. It enables digitally secure, safe, reliable and optimal control of complex energy facilities, which include our oil and gas production facilities, pipelines, oil refineries, biofuels plants, green and blue hydrogen production, on-shore and off-shore wind, solar and integrated mobility solutions.



The instruments and protective systems role consists of three primary specialist areas including field instrumentation, safety instrumented systems (SIS), and fire and gas systems, all of these systems playing critical roles in safe and reliable operations, environment and personnel protection. It is the control & automation engineer’s job to optimise production and enhance safety by making improvements to process control, as well as designing and maintaining the distributed control systems that house these controls. Operations critical telecommunications engineers enhance bp’s safety, security, communications, and operations in the field by engineering and supporting critical operational technology systems, connectivity and networks. The automation systems digital security role supports operations, projects and emerging technologies in understanding cyber security risks related to automation systems, developing solutions and processes to conform to bp requirements.

As an intern you could find yourself:

Working with the latest sensing, measurement & analysis instrument technologies; learning design and application of safety instrumented systems in production, refining, pipelines, carbon capture, hydrogen generation, biofuels and renewable energy facilities.

Designing and building process plant control systems for offshore production, processing terminals and pipelines.

Working with the latest wireless technology to support development and use of industrial IoT as we build new energy systems and modernise our legacy operations.

Working with an incredibly diverse and distributed team of experienced engineers with a global perspective. Instrumentation and Controls touch everything in bp to make our processes and systems operate safely and reliably.

- Azerbaijani citizenship - Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply. - CGPA 75%(2.5) - Specializations:

Engineering - Electrical/Electronic

Engineering- Instrument and Control

You can apply to one role only!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



