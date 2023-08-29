Intern - P&O - Instrumentation, Controls & Electrical Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As an Electrical Engineering intern in Production & Operations, you may get exposure to the following:

Responsible for the safe and efficient execution of I&E engineering and maintenance work within oil & gas production sites.

Optimize production and improving safety by making continuous suggestions to process control, as well as designing and maintaining the integrated control and safety systems (ICSS) that house these controls

Lead the Subsea control systems for our facilities used in both shallow and deep-water offshore installations

Working in a multidiscipline team environment in coordination with several resources including maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftsmen, and contractor personnel in support of daily maintenance activities and site driven improvements.

Learning and applying both Instrumentation Technologies, such as Level, Pressure and Temperature Transmitters and Low, Medium, and High Voltage power system technologies, such as Transformers, Motors, Breakers, etc.

Taking on the role as an Electrical Engineering intern means being able to continuously execute and improve your performance. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as electrical engineering or a closely related degree, that means having a passion for problem-solving, a sharp eye for detail, and the desire to work with a diverse team.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum Requirements

Pursuing Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering/Technology, Mechanical Engineering/Technology, Chemical Engineering, Controls Engineering, or other closely related discipline

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

bp will not support US immigration sponsorship for internships or full-time/long term employment

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Electrical Engineering/Technology, Mechanical Engineering/Technology, Chemical Engineering, Controls Engineering, or other closely related discipline

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of summer internship

Students should be in the 2nd or 3rd year of a four-year degree program



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.