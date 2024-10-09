Intern - P&O - Mechanical - AZ

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group, Operations Group



Job Description:

The mechanical engineering interns provide mechanical engineering support to Sangachal or Offshore facilities. They will support the engineering team in managing vendors and contractors which are utilized to support ongoing operations and maintenance activities. The mechanical interns are provided with opportunity to gain and learn awareness of bp engineering standards and practices, make visits to operating sites to enrich operations knowledge, support the Area’s self-verification efforts and improve working relationship with site Operations. During the internship period interns will be given specific projects related to their core disciplines and projects will be chosen from current business activities. Projects can vary, but mainly will be related to equipment modifications or repairs, integrity, or processes improvements, troubleshooting and other business support activities. Interns will be working with their supervisors to deliver assigned activities. Interns will be collaborating with various functions via attending meetings with peers and bp employees to gain better exposure to bp corporate culture, bp processes. At the end of the internship, they expected to prepare the presentation about the internship and make sure that any project or task that an intern complies with all bp requirements related to the bp technical, safety and Ethics and Compliance. This role is based in bp’s Baku Offices and will require limited travelling to the onshore sites.

Requirements:

Azerbaijani citizenship

Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree – 2026 academic year graduates are eligible to apply.

Specializations:

Engineering – Mechanical

Engineering – Marine/Naval

Engineering – Minning/Metallurgy

Engineering – Pipeline

Mathematics/Statistics

Physics



Important:

You can apply to one role only!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.