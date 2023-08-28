Intern – P&O - Mechanical Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Mechanical Engineers at bp ensure the ongoing integrity of our facilities by integrating Mechanical, Subsea, Floating Systems, and Pipeline/Flowline Engineers. Subsea and Floating Systems Engineers provide flow assurance support for subsea risers and flowlines and collaborate with wells and process engineers when vital. Pipeline/Flowline Engineers supervise offshore pipelines, risers, and flowlines while ensuring their integrity.

As a Mechanical Engineering intern, you will:

Be an integral part of the entire lifecycle of our equipment from the initial design to selection to specification and layout of our machinery

Maintain and inspect rotating machinery and static equipment

Interact on a day-to-day basis with contractors and other project staff and providing your wealth of technical knowledge to offer guidance and assurance for Major Projects

Align strictly to bp’s integrity management and health, safety, security and environment principles

Taking on the role as Mechanical Engineering intern means managing the integrity of offshore pipelines, risers, and flowlines. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical engineering or a related degree, that means having excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for ensuring BP’s safety standards and new environmental ambitions.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Graduating between December 2024 and May 2025

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



