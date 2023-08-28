Intern – P&O - Petroleum Engineer - US

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As a first step, nothing prepares you better for a career with us than an internship. Our internship program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time during the summer. You will work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine teamwork, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology.

From exploration to production, our petroleum and reservoir engineers play a crucial role in BP’s field operation success. As a Summer Intern petroleum or reservoir engineer, you’ll be integral to ensuring we extract hydrocarbons safely and efficiently from our global discoveries. You’ll be a vital member of our team and support the entire lifecycle of an oil or gas field, gaining exposure and experience through partnering with specialists across our business.



Petroleum Engineer: PEs use tools, methodologies, and technologies to collate data from the field to effectively manage and optimize base production and injection. PEs work within multi-disciplinary teams to ensure wells and operations remain safe, efficient, compliant, and sustainable. Key focus areas for PEs include:

Production Management - Maximize the value of our existing hubs through rigorous production and injection monitoring and optimization

Opportunity Progression – Wellwork candidate identification, planning, and execution. Use of system modeling to identify and progress opportunities. Contributor to well and reservoir reviews.

Risk and Vulnerability Management – Understand the surveillance, barriers and mitigation measures.

Digital Enhancements – Use of digital tools to store well notes and document events. Make a concerted effort to maintain key information for future teams. Use and grow digital capability to drive efficiency and simplification.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our P&O Development Program upon earning their degree. Through this program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

Graduating between December 2024 and May 2025

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for this role or long-term employment

Seeking a Bachelor's degree

Preferred Requirements

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of internship

Majoring in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering or closely related discipline

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.