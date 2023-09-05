Intern - P&O - Petrophysicist - US

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
Entity:Production & Operations
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Grade K
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Location: Houston, Texas
The Petrophysicist will work as part of a multi-disciplinary team of geologists, geophysicists, reservoir and petroleum engineers and will provide deep understanding and expertise in petrophysical field studies.
The key job duties and accountabilities will include:
Provide petrophysical expertise as part of an integrated team, using petrophysics technology and methodology for reservoir description, delivery of new wells and reservoir surveillance.
Engage in log quality control, integrated data analysis and development of petrophysical models to inform reservoir development and management strategy
Coordinate with third party service providers to ensure safe and reliable operations and quality data delivery of wireline, LWD and coring operations and appropriate invoicing.
Monitor real-time operations in support of drilling, logging while drilling, coring, production logging and wireline acquisition.
Coordinate discipline SME input within BP’s global petrophysics network to identify petrophysical parameters that are critical to the evaluation of renewal and/or development projects
Provide reservoir description analysis through application and development of petrophysical evaluation best practice
Recommend, plan, monitor and integrate surveillance data with the static subsurface description to inform reservoir/well management decisions
Use latest digital and data science methods to improve efficiency and accuracy of petrophysical interpretation.
Understand the sensitivity and impact of uncertainties and alternate scenarios in petrophysical models and understand how to communicate these effectively.
Understand the geological deposition and pore geometry scale controls on petrophysical properties.
At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:
12-week internship
Competitive pay
Retirement savings opportunities
bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments
Relocation assistance (if eligible)
Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities
“Chat with a Leader” sessions
Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts
Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our P&O Development Program upon earning their degree. Through this program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.
Minimum Requirements
Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher
On a case-by-case basis, bp may support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long- term employment
Pursuing a Master’s or PhD degree
Preferred Requirements
Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of summer internship
Majoring in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineer, Chemical Engineering, Subsea Engineer, Geology, Geophysics, Earth Science or closely related discipline
Graduating from August 2024 to May 2025
Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.