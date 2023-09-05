Intern - P&O - Petrophysicist - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job Description:

Location: Houston, Texas

The Petrophysicist will work as part of a multi-disciplinary team of geologists, geophysicists, reservoir and petroleum engineers and will provide deep understanding and expertise in petrophysical field studies.

The key job duties and accountabilities will include:

Provide petrophysical expertise as part of an integrated team, using petrophysics technology and methodology for reservoir description, delivery of new wells and reservoir surveillance.

Engage in log quality control, integrated data analysis and development of petrophysical models to inform reservoir development and management strategy

Coordinate with third party service providers to ensure safe and reliable operations and quality data delivery of wireline, LWD and coring operations and appropriate invoicing.

Monitor real-time operations in support of drilling, logging while drilling, coring, production logging and wireline acquisition.

Coordinate discipline SME input within BP’s global petrophysics network to identify petrophysical parameters that are critical to the evaluation of renewal and/or development projects

Provide reservoir description analysis through application and development of petrophysical evaluation best practice

Recommend, plan, monitor and integrate surveillance data with the static subsurface description to inform reservoir/well management decisions

Use latest digital and data science methods to improve efficiency and accuracy of petrophysical interpretation.

Understand the sensitivity and impact of uncertainties and alternate scenarios in petrophysical models and understand how to communicate these effectively.

Understand the geological deposition and pore geometry scale controls on petrophysical properties.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our P&O Development Program upon earning their degree. Through this program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

On a case-by-case basis, bp may support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long- term employment

Pursuing a Master’s or PhD degree

Preferred Requirements

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of summer internship

Majoring in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineer, Chemical Engineering, Subsea Engineer, Geology, Geophysics, Earth Science or closely related discipline

Graduating from August 2024 to May 2025

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



