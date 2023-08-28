Intern - P&O - Process Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Taking on the role as Chemical Engineering Intern means designing projects and supervising plant development to ensure the reliability of our refining technologies. Alongside a strong technical degree in Chemical Engineering, that means having a global view for wide-scale projects or a sharp eye for detail to aid in more niche roles in a specific refining process area.

As a Process Engineer, you will:

Deliver innovative solutions that take our business forward.

Support the design production and utilize your knowledge to optimize their operation.

Be a crucial part of the processing of our core substances.

Using your expertise to make technical and strategic decisions that determine our company’s success.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.