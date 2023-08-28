Intern - P&O - Project Controls Engineer - US

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Being able to predictably execute and continuously improve performance is essential to having a sustainable, reliable, best in class projects organisation. Project Controls teams provide the information that underpins this. Our teams perform a wide range of activities, including estimating, planning, cost control and information management, across all stages of the project lifecycle to enable BP to create and deliver cost-effective, competitive projects.

For a career in Project Controls we are looking for individuals with excellent numeracy, planning and communication skills and a strong degree in a technical subject, such as engineering or a closely related discipline. In addition, you will need strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, a sharp eye for detail, and the drive to work within a dynamic team. Some roles will require travel and some assignments may be based at a service provider's office.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Pursuing a Bachelor's degree

Preferred Requirements

Must be available for a continuous 12 week period for duration of summer internship

Majoring in Engineering, construction management, or closely related discipline

Minor in business or finance would be beneficial

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.