Intern - P&O - Reservoir Engineer - US

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As a first step, nothing prepares you better for a career with us than an internship. Our internship program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time during the summer. You will work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine teamwork, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology.

From exploration to production, our petroleum and reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. As a petroleum or reservoir engineer, you’ll be key to ensuring we extract hydrocarbons safely and efficiently from our global discoveries. You’ll be a vital member of our team and support the entire lifecycle of an oil or gas field, gaining exposure and experience through partnering with specialists across our business. This covers everything from evaluating prospects to define potential productivity and profitability, to developing which areas to optimize hydrocarbon production.



As a Reservoir Engineer, you’ll focus on integrating geoscience, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir performance, plan field developments and optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons. Reservoir engineers also support exploration and carbon sequestration projects. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in:

Reservoir and Well Performance: participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in reservoir performance analysis, well planning, or flood management

Reservoir Management: setting depletion strategy, generating field development options, or reserves estimation

Reservoir Simulation: history matching or model building

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our P&O Development Program upon earning their degree. Through this program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

Graduating between December 2024 and May 2025

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree

Preferred Requirements

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of internship

Majoring in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or closely related discipline

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.