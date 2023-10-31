Intern-P&O-Reservoir/Petroleum Engineering-AZ

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the team to evaluate new business development opportunities through the provision of reservoir engineering analyses, supporting the subsurface risk management plan and developing technical expertise to provide appropriate input to the surveillance activity.



Job Description:

As an intern you will participate, experience, contribute to Field and/or Well Management activities through Reservoir and/or Petroleum Engineering discipline. You will be assigned to a team within one of the units (Production Delivery or Management, Area Development, or Integrated Well Delivery) in the capacity of either:



Petroleum Engineers are a key link between planning and operations. You’ll be adding value through performance optimization and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or improve the production of hydrocarbons. Depending on your team and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences, in:



• Reservoir and Well Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in production forecasting or optimising water and gas injection

• System Optimization: for example in well production optimisation, sand management or artificial lift

• Well Management: for example in well performance tracking, well integrity and operations

or

Reservoir Engineer

you’ll focus on integrating geoscience, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir performance, plan field developments and optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons. Depending on your team and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in:



• Reservoir and Well Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in reservoir performance analysis, well planning, or flood management

• Reservoir Management: for example in setting depletion strategy, generating field development options, or reserves estimation

• Reservoir Simulation: for example in history matching or model building.



During the internship you will either be exposed to key routine deliveries or assigned a project for the duration of the internship. This is only half the story; we’re also pushing technological boundaries to produce oil and gas resources safely and efficiently, and you have a chance to be part of ongoing transformation, contributing to various modernization efforts within the bp.

Requirements:

- Azerbaijani citizenship

- Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply

- CGPA 75% (2.5)

- Specializations:

Engineering - Petroleum

Engineering - Reservoir



Important:

You can apply to one role only!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.