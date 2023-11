Intern-P&O-Rotating Equipment-AZ

Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsible for providing Rotating Equipment engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



The rotating equipment engineering interns/graduate will play a vital role in sustaining of discipline health and learn and developed as a Rotating Equipment Engineer (REE) in service of the Production & Operations sites. He will work within a Flow To Work (FTW) team that supports bp’s operating sites across the globe supplying time and knowledge where required to bp’s benefit. One of the primary responsibilities will also be to learn how to give the pragmatic solutions and recommendations for maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization of various rotating equipment (i.e. pumps, compressors, gas turbines, gearboxes etc.) in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

All work should be undertaken with a right first time ethic - do it right do it once in support of bp’s drive to improve efficient delivery of work. The rotating equipment interns/graduate are provided with opportunity to gain and learn awareness of bp engineering standards and practices, make visits to operating sites to enrich operations knowledge, support the Area’s self-verification efforts and improve working relationship with site Operations. Interns will be attending meetings with peers and bp employees, prepare the presentation about the internship at the end of the internship and make sure that any action that an intern takes is comply with all bp requirements related to the safety and Ethics and Compliance. This role is based in bp’s Baku Offices and will require limited travelling to the offshore / onshore sites.

The rotating equipment engineering interns provide mechanical engineering support to Midstream or Offshore facilities. They will support the team in managing of vendors and contractors which are utilized to support ongoing operations and maintenance activities. The rotating equipment interns are provided with opportunity to gain and learn awareness of bp engineering standards and practices, make visits to operating sites to enrich operations knowledge, support the Area’s self-verification efforts and improve working relationship with site Operations. Interns will be attending meetings with peers and bp employees, prepare the presentation about the internship at the end of the internship and make sure that any action that an intern takes is comply with all bp requirements related to the safety and Ethics and Compliance. This role is based in bp’s Baku Offices and will require limited travelling to the offshore / onshore sites.

- Azerbaijani citizenship - Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2025 academic year graduates are eligible to apply. - CGPA 75% (2.5) - Specializations:

Engineering - Automotive/Aerospace/Aeronautical

Engineering - Marine/Naval

Engineering - Mechanical

Engineering - Mining / Metallurgy

Engineering - Pipeline

Mathematics / Statistics Physics

You can apply to one role only!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.