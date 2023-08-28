Intern - P&O - Wells Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Job Description:

As a first step, nothing prepares you better for a career with us than an internship. Our internship program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time during the summer. You will work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine teamwork, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology.

Taking on the role as a Wells Engineering intern means having complex knowledge in the drilling and completion of new wells, while also building on bp’s existing well stock. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical, chemical, and petroleum engineering or a related subject, that means working with a multidisciplinary team, where you will deliver and grow capabilities for all engineers interconnected in this field.

Completion Engineers

Completion engineers are involved in sand control techniques in unconsolidated and low-strength reservoirs or fracture stimulation techniques in conventional/unconventional tight-gas reservoirs

Maximizing well performance and reliability, solving flow assurance problems, and ensuring completion integrity are all part of your everyday job

You will also have a role in the preparation of detailed completion programs. Lead completion engineers also take on assurance responsibilities

Drilling Engineers

Grow capabilities for all engineering related to well design, including the planning and execution of our drilling program.

Drilling engineers are involved in all areas of well construction. Lead drilling engineers also take on verification and oversight responsibilities.

Drilling engineers are responsible for planning and supporting the execution of safe and reliable drilling operations. Daily tasks may include casing design, fluid design, cement design, cost estimating and developing procedures for operations.

Drilling engineers work in multidisciplinary teams with other Engineers, geo-scientists and service providers to ensure alignment with business objectives.

Well Intervention Engineers

Intervention engineers are involved in the design planning and execution of a range of well interventions from stimulation, pump and tubing replacements, sand cleanouts, and wire line operations

They also have a role in the preparation of detailed well intervention

Wells engineering interns may get the opportunity to go offshore as part of their development.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our P&O Development Program upon earning their degree. Through this program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Minimum Requirements Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

Graduating between December 2024 and May 2025

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree Preferred Requirements Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of internship

Majoring in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or closely related discipline

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.