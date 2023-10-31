Intern-People&Culture-AZ

As a first step, nothing prepares you better for a career with us than an internship. Our People & Culture internship program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time, usually during summer break. You will work on real HR projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so an HR career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of incredible opportunities.



As an People & Culture (HR) Intern, we will help develop the skills needed of a successful professional at BP. The line manager will set objectives at the start of your summer and ensure you have the training and equipment needed to succeed. We have unique roles and opportunities available to each of our intern cohorts.