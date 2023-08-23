Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp has a new purpose and an ambitious new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. We are in action across the UK, investing in new, home-grown low carbon and renewable energy projects, like green hydrogen and offshore wind, as well as our established North Sea oil and gas business. We are reinventing our company and building a team of strategic and creative communications professionals to engage our workforce and the outside world on our new purpose and how we are delivering it. As the internal communications advisor in the UK team, you will report to the UK senior internal communications manager to develop internal communications and engagement campaigns that engage and motivate our workforce to deliver bp’s strategy and build pride in bp across the UK, including our North Sea teams.

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

This role works in partnership with UK senior internal communications manager in support of the North Sea business leadership teams to:

Develop and deliver integrated internal communications campaigns that bring purpose and strategy to life in the UK and provide clear direction and engage and mobilise our workforce to deliver our North Sea mission.

Handle and develop our communications channels, based on measurement and insights, bringing best practice from inside and outside bp to enable effective dialogue with employees.

Develop creative content that achieves results with target audiences.

Coach business leaders and work with employee networks to continuously improve the quality of communication across our business and help our people advocate effectively for bp.

Develop and deliver change management communications to support the ongoing transformation of bp into an integrated energy company and working closely with our People & Culture colleagues to support Diversity Equity & Inclusion in the workforce.

Part of the C&EA incident response team able to support crisis communications when called upon

Key Challenges:

This is an exciting and challenging time for bp and the energy industry as we transform our company and the world’s energy systems to deliver net zero.

Employee engagement is paramount to help our workforce understand bp’s purpose, ambition and aims, their role in delivering these and maintain motivation and commitment as the company and our industry undergoes this transformational change.

bp North Sea is particularly focused on engaging the frontline offshore workforce, helping employees make sense of the energy transition, what it means for their future and showing how they can grow and develop within bp as an integrated energy company in Scotland and the UK.

Role Requirements:

Experience developing communications plans that achieve measurable results with the target audience.

Confident advising senior leaders in high profile organisations on reputation, communication and employee engagement issues. Able to build effective relationships across the organisation and network.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills, a flair for storytelling and an ability to convey complex information in smart, creative formats that cut through noise and effect real change.

Experience of maintaining and continuously improving employee engagement channels, measuring impact and adapting approaches to maintain effectiveness.

Able to quickly assimilate information about diverse aspects of bp’s business and operations, understand organisational goals and convert these insights into effective employee communications.

Excellent planning and organisational skills and attention to detail.

Resilient, flexible and able to respond and adapt to dynamic situations

A strong educational background, qualified at degree level (or equivalent) in a relevant subject.

Demonstrable interest and track record in continuous professional development.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of the energy industry and / or providing communications counsel to complex organisations or sectors that have gone through large-scale business transformation.

Media relations, issues and crisis management experience is advantageous.

Awareness or knowledge of agile working principles and techniques.

Training will be provided for the right candidate to upskill in core C&EA capabilities.

There is a strong preference for the Internal Communications Advisor to be based in Aberdeen. However, we will consider another UK bp office base for an outstanding candidate who will be willing to travel to Aberdeen on a regular basis.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Employee Communications, Employee Engagement, Internal Communications, Matrix Management, Professional Writing, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.