Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

bpx Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. BPX Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier U.S. onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.

The Internal Communications Advisor will play a critical role in developing and executing effective communication strategies. This role involves:

Crafting and delivering clear and consistent messages that connect, inform, engage, and align employees with the company's mission, values, goals, and initiatives.

Acting as a bridge between leadership and staff, ensuring that information flows smoothly, fostering a positive organizational culture, and enhancing employee morale and engagement.

Bringing a measurement mindset to create and deliver compelling content that engages employees and strengthens the company's culture.

Fostering a strong culture of collaboration to help create experiences that engage, connect, empower, and inspire our team members.

Implement best practices to drive continuous improvement of company-wide employee communication programs, processes, and channels.

The Internal Communications Advisor will help develop and implement a comprehensive internal communication strategy that supports the organization's objectives, fosters employee engagement, and reinforces the company's values and culture. This includes:

Measurement and Analysis: Track and measure the effectiveness of internal communication initiatives through metrics such as employee feedback, engagement levels, and communication reach. Use data to refine strategies and tactics.

Channels Management: Manage and oversee various communication channels such as intranet, email, town hall meetings, digital signage, and more, ensuring timely and relevant content distribution. Source and implement best-in-class internal communication platforms that facilitate communication across multiple channels.

Communications Governance: Develop, implement and uphold best practices and ways-of-working to benefit the organization and optimize the effectiveness of the communications team. Build and implement processes and procedures for effective team management.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with leadership, People and Culture, HSE+C, and other departments to align internal messaging with external communication efforts, maintaining consistent messaging.

Message Development: Create clear, consistent, and compelling messages that convey complex information in a concise and understandable manner.

Qualifications:

6+ years of experience in product management, preferably in the field of communication technology and/or software development.

CMS (content management software) tool experience

Experience with Jira or ADO (agile product mgmt. tools)

Proven track record of successfully managing and launching communication products or platforms.

Strong project management skills with the ability to prioritize and manage multiple initiatives simultaneously.

Excellent communication, collaboration, and stakeholder management skills.

Analytical mindset with proficiency in data analysis and interpretation.

Technical aptitude with knowledge of communication tools, platforms, and technologies.

Experience working in an agile development environment is a plus.

Passion for driving innovation and improving communication processes within organizations.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $111,000 - $140,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Mentality, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Content Management Systems (CMS), Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Intranet Content, Intranet Development, Intranet Strategy, Issues and Policy Management, JIRA Tool {+ 6 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.