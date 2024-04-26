Entity:Production & Operations
bpx Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. BPX Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier U.S. onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.
The Internal Communications Advisor will play a critical role in developing and executing effective communication strategies. This role involves:
The Internal Communications Advisor will help develop and implement a comprehensive internal communication strategy that supports the organization's objectives, fosters employee engagement, and reinforces the company's values and culture. This includes:
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $111,000 - $140,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
