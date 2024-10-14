This role is not eligible for relocation

The Internal Communications Advisor will play a critical role in developing and executing effective communication strategies. This role involves:

Crafting and delivering clear and consistent messages that connect, inform, engage, and align employees with the company's mission, values, goals, and initiatives.

Acting as a bridge between leadership and staff, ensuring that information flows smoothly, fostering a positive organizational culture, and enhancing employee morale and engagement.

Bringing a measurement mindset to create and deliver compelling content that engages employees and strengthens the company's culture.

Fostering a strong culture of collaboration to help create experiences that engage, connect, empower, and inspire our team members.

Implement best practices to drive continuous improvement of company-wide employee communication programs, processes, and channels.

The Internal Communications Advisor will help develop and implement a comprehensive internal communication strategy that supports the organization's objectives, fosters employee engagement, and reinforces the company's values and culture. This includes:

Message Development: Create clear, consistent, and compelling messages that convey complex information in a concise and understandable manner.

Channels Management: Manage and oversee various communication channels such as intranet, email, town hall meetings, digital signage, and more, ensuring timely and relevant content distribution. Source and implement best-in-class internal communication platforms that facilitate communication across multiple channels.

Measurement and Analysis: Track and measure the effectiveness of internal communication initiatives through metrics such as employee feedback, engagement levels, and communication reach. Use data to refine strategies and tactics.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with leadership, People and Culture, HSE+C, and other departments to align internal messaging with external communication efforts, maintaining consistent messaging.

Communications Governance: Develop, implement and uphold best practices and ways-of-working to benefit the organization and optimize the effectiveness of the communications team. Build and implement processes and procedures for effective team management.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $111,000 - $140,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





