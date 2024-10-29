Internal Control Analyst-2

Job summary

Key Accountabilities:

DOA: Support in maintenance and monitoring of ‘Delegation of Authorities’ (DOA). Support ad hoc DOA related projects e.g. review of Authority Notes, Authority cleanup, Controller admin cleanup, SOD conflict review etc.

DOA: Support the delegators in performing periodic Assurance reviews and ensure the changes highlighted are implemented.

ASR: Support the ASR Control Owner in ensuring the compliance agenda in relation to ERP security, access and SOD conflict management procedures.

ASR: Coordinate and own the ASR controls of relevant ERP systems. Coordinate ASR reviews and provides sign-off to Control Owner. Ensure that appropriate processes and procedures are in place for system access requests by respective business/function.

ASR: Ensure control activities for respective business/function are being performed (including working with IT&S for application changes) and notifying the appropriate personnel if a change is required to the SOD Rule Set.

Due diligence (DD): Periodically review the control dashboard and ensure a robust level of compliance in specific area of concern and prepare summary slides for following matrices during quarterly DD: Control Gap, BSA, Intercompany, DOA, Manual journal, SOD, AUC.

Monthly monitoring of the manual journals sample and attestation in the power apps tool as per group requirement and MJE policy.

Reporting of control gaps. Tracking of gaps for timely completion. Management, reporting and review of CAT B incidents raised at India legal entity.

Project Support: Administration of compliance tools viz., legal compliances, Controls attestation portal (Snow); Zip trip travel tool - Approval hierarchy administration and update review and approval; Control portal administration and update / review.

Process and controls review: support in preparation and updating of the processes and controls for India legal entity.

Perform a review of NEXUS journal control monitoring dashboard. Assess the flagged exceptions and liaise with the posters of the journal for analysis and resolution.

Perform control reviews, policy roll outs, from bp group / C&P, implementation support to regional / country teams, supervising compliances, follow-up and report status.

Audit coordination: Serve as the primary point of contact for auditors, facilitating communication between audit teams and business. Engage with business to understand the challenges if any in relation to audit to meet the audit timeline.

Bp business solutions India Pvt Ltd: process controls, controls and related activities.

Technical competencies and Experience:

Minimum 4 to 6 years of functional risk experience in the areas of Corporate Governance, Enterprise Risk Management, Internal Financial Controls. Experience in Big 4 public accounting/consulting firms is preferred but not required.

Strong SAP security knowledge

Experience of process analysis and design

SOX Compliance Testing

Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks concurrently



