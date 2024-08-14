Internal Control Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job Purpose:

Internal Control is a distributed team within Finance, with accountability for: developing and leading bp’s internal control framework, policies and delegations of authority; developing the approach for, and ensuring compliance with, external requirements related to internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX). Internal Control also develops and delivers control related training and is involved in governance and other activities to support the overall control environment.

The Internal control services lead role is a significant role and uniquely positioned to drive a wide range of initiatives at GBS Pune, while supporting the overall accountabilities across various segments C&P, P&O etc. and functions of bp like Customer, Procurement and ARC!

Key Accountabilities:

The primary accountabilities for this role will include a mix of the following team accountabilities.

Establish, maintain, communicate, and support consistent application of financial control policies

To drive and establish internal control framework across GBS Pune (C&P region)

Provide advice, support and training on the control policies to ensure consistent application across the group.

Develop and deliver threshold and materiality analysis (for control policies and the SOX management assessment)

Assist and give in defining the overall approach to Sarbanes-Oxley compliance

Evaluate and ensure timely report of deficiencies

Validate remediation of deficiencies, as appropriate

Work with internal audit for context on findings, the tiering of deficiencies and identification and communication of business process standard methodologies.

Ensure consistency in the quantitative aspects of SOX management assessment prioritization

Monitoring and execution of roles and responsibilities as per global Event and GAP policy

Build long-term capability for the finance community by helping to craft, develop and deliver a suite of control training modules

Ensure compliance with local and global company policies, Understand and communicate critical matters/ issues to key customers, ensuring clear actions and ownership are defined and closed in a timely manner

Improve value by leading or actively supporting control modernization and simplification / standardization and automation initiatives including, Service Now (SNOW) and Delegations of Authority simplification projects

User developed application (UDA) technical reviews, governance, monitoring and support.

Build enduring relationships through extensive collaboration with the business partnering across segments and other finance teams supporting bp’s global businesses.

The role also requires interactions across the three lines of defence and external audit.

Key Challenge!

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to deliver high quality service.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements.

Expertise to improve value by leading or actively supporting control modernization and simplification / standardization initiatives that leverage technology / digital solutions.

Ability to agree with and influence people at all levels, geographies, and time zones within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly.

Complete understanding of system landscape and infrastructure.

End to end understanding of GBS governance processes.

Ensuring that BP's internal control remains effective through compliance with internal requirements via the application of controls across all activities in scope of operations.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently

Qualification, Experience and Competencies:

Business Capability: Demonstrates ability to apply business sense and clearly link value to business results at the client group level, e.g. improved decision making, Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision-making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements. Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function. Improving/adding new value and taking things to the next level. Externally orientated – well connected, active in external professional communities, aware of standard process and actively shares with, and learns from others

Leadership & EQ Capability: Demonstrates capability in line BP’s leadership expectations, with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive. Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the site leadership team & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees. Is self-aware and recognises and can lead impact on others. Notices morale of their team and works to positively influence this. Is developing political astuteness and is and able to work efficiently across interpersonal boundaries. Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates strong understanding of client's business and GBS and function priorities and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel. Acts with integrity; actively developing capability & is a role model of BP V&Bs. Ability to develop and inspire others and engender followership. Cultural fluency - ability to operate optimally across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

Experience of GBS/ shared service/BPO type organization. Knowledge of BP policies and procedures. Experience of organisation organisational change. Experience of working in a matrixed organisation

Education and Experience

University degree or equivalent experience and professional accounting qualification (CA, CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA

10+ years of meaningful experience in internal control, risk management, internal and external audit

Collaborative excellent teammate and agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

Strong continuous improvement mentality and commit to excellence, challenging existing ways of working and identifying quick wins and strategic solutions

Effective communication with senior customers and peers and strong influencing skills with tried capability to run multiple/conflicting priorities and ambiguity.

Experience of driving process reengineering across finance, reporting or control processes

Financial reporting and control experience in industry or corporate functions will be desirable

Fundamental understanding of BP’s approach to ICFR



