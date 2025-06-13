Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. Join our Team and advance your career as a Internal Control SME - Part-time in 4 hours/day In this role You will: Support the management and development of process, procedures and related control documentation to ensure Controls are implemented and evolve with changes in the business environment

Promote and support the Event Reporting process and address specific control issues and subsequent improvements, in response to incidents in relation to supported businesses

Provide process control monitoring, support and guidance

Execute Internal Control process reviews

Support Internal & External audits affecting DOA activities (e.g. walkthroughs, follow-up questions). Review implementation of audit actions

Advise and manage DOA changes for C&P and FBT users

Provide advice to users about the purpose and use of each authority

Perform periodic compliance spot checks of authorities and raising issues

Assist with closure of events and gaps in FBT which require changes to delegations (coaching)

Help with continuous improvement in the process and in particular serve as SME for automation projects or process improvement projects

Participate in SME communities across bp (bringing the FBT perspective to policy makers and communities of practice).

Advise and support with the annual DOA review

Ad hoc internal control activities assigned by line manager. What You will need to be successful: Degree level qualification in finance, economics, accounting, business administration or equivalent

Previous experience in Internal Control, Internal Audit or Finance.

Experience of process analysis

Experience in interacting within wide stakeholder community

Excellent understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment including an understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate at the company and key internal interfaces

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills - English language skills (verbal and written)

Ability to adapt to a changing environment and handle multiple priorities

Proactive attitude and problem solving skills , motivated personality At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.