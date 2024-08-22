This role is eligible for relocation within country

Internal Control Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Support the management and development of process, procedures and related control documentation to ensure Controls are implemented and evolve with changes in the business environment

Support the Incident Reporting process and address specific control issues and subsequent improvements, in response to incidents in relation to supported businesses

Provide process control monitoring, support and guidance

Coordinate Internal & External audits affecting supported businesses (e.g. walkthroughs, follow-up questions). Review implementation of audit actions

Manage the monitoring of End User Computing controls

Support the development and maintenance of Risk Management processes for supported businesses, including plans to address risk areas

Perform control assessments and analysis as determined by the business, and support other control activities for relevant business service lines as needed

Coordinate and support Due Diligence process for the supported businesses

Act as a key contact to the supported Business, manage secure and in-time delivery of services

Drive internal control ideas beyond supported business, help implement effective and efficient ways of working (best practices) to improve standardisation across internal control operations. Leverage Group and External Audit findings to identify opportunities to improve

Support projects involving various aspects of controls, ensuring there is clear governance and communication between all parties

What You will need to be successful:

Self-starter; able to manage a varied workload in volume and time pressure

Excellent teammate with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels, including the translation of complex requirements to simple outcomes

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in internal control / audit, typically requires a minimum of 5 years relevant post degree experience.

Fluency in English

Spanish language knowledge is an adventage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



