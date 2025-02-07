Internal Control Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The role monitors, handles and co-ordinates key internal control activities for the supported businesses with the objective of ensuring:

the effectiveness of internal controls (including timely and regular reporting of any control weaknesses or gaps) within the supported businesses ;

; compliance to external and internal (group) requirements;

adherence to business policies and procedures; and

The role may also encompass review of fraud analytics and detection through the global fraud analytics tool, a tool which supports end-to-end data modelling, automated and well-defined analytical capabilities following the overarching control framework on a bp-wide scale.



Key Responsibilities

Ensure the effectiveness of controls within the supported businesses . This includes: Monitoring, supporting, and providing guidance on process controls. Supporting the development of process, procedures and related control documentation to ensure controls are properly designed, clearly understood and implemented, in line with business changes. Monitoring and providing coaching and guidance for the balance sheet reconciliation process. Monitoring and advising on compliance to the User Developed Application (UDA) controls. Conducting ad hoc review of controls and supporting other control activities as needed. Coaching and reporting on control gaps and event, addressing risk arising from control issues and advising on process improvements.

. This includes: Handle the quarterly due diligence process for the supported businesses.

Coordinate internal & external audits affecting supported businesses (e.g. walkthroughs, follow-up questions). Review implementation of audit actions.

(e.g. walkthroughs, follow-up questions). Review implementation of audit actions. Perform review and detection activities in relation to fraud analytics including: Fraud analytics review and reporting relating to travel and entertainment claims to confirm if there are suspected fraud or false positives. Provision of timely, accurate and reliable management information including analysis, interpretation and insights Management of the end-to-end alert case management in fraud analytics tool.

Drive internal control improvements and standardization by implementing best practices, learning from audit findings, participating in continuous improvement projects, and supporting various control-related projects with clear governance and communication, applying automation / digital solutions where possible.

Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) is an advantage.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience in finance, general and/or financial accounting with relevant internal controls experience.

Familiarity with the JDE system is an advantage as well as awareness on principles of financial compliance as well as group policies and requirements.Fluency in “business English” and basic proficiency in reading and speaking Mandarin Chinese.

Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.