Internal Control Senior Analyst (fixed-term)

Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an
Internal Control Senior Analyst
(1-year fixed-term)
Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, and performance reporting.
The purpose of the role is to support the Internal Control Operations Delivery Manager in leading the compliance and control agenda, manage Balance Sheet Assurance activity, Delegations of Authority, Process & Control Models (PCMs) and coordinating the quarterly Due Diligence process for relevant countries and GBS.
In this role You will:
- Support the management and development of process, procedures and related control documentation to ensure Controls are implemented and evolve with changes in the business environment
- Support the Incident Reporting process and address specific control issues and subsequent improvements, in response to incidents in relation to supported businesses
- Provide process control monitoring, support and guidance
- Coordinate Internal & External audits affecting supported businesses (e.g. walkthroughs, follow-up questions). Review implementation of audit actions
- Manage the monitoring of End User Computing controls
- Support the development and maintenance of Risk Management processes for supported businesses, including plans to address risk areas
- Perform control assessments and analysis as determined by the business, and support other control activities for relevant business service lines as needed
- Coordinate and support Due Diligence process for the supported businesses
- Act as a key contact to the supported Business, manage secure and in-time delivery of services
- Drive internal control ideas beyond supported business, help implement effective and efficient ways of working (best practices) to improve standardisation across internal control operations. Leverage Group and External Audit findings to identify opportunities to improve
- Support projects involving various aspects of controls, ensuring there is clear governance and communication between all parties
- All other duties as assigned
What You will need to be successful:
- University degree
- Proficiency in English
- At least 3 years of experience in the field of Finance / Internal Control / Audit or equivalent in a multinational environment
- Experience in process analysis and data design
- Skillful in risk assessment & management, and in control & assurance
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Digital fluency across the full spectrum of Office programs and analytical support tools (especially Excel)
- Experience with PowerBI is an advantage
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop
bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 and 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!