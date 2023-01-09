Internal Control Senior Analyst (fixed-term)

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Internal Control Senior Analyst

(1-year fixed-term)



Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, and performance reporting.

The purpose of the role is to support the Internal Control Operations Delivery Manager in leading the compliance and control agenda, manage Balance Sheet Assurance activity, Delegations of Authority, Process & Control Models (PCMs) and coordinating the quarterly Due Diligence process for relevant countries and GBS.





In this role You will:

Support the management and development of process, procedures and related control documentation to ensure Controls are implemented and evolve with changes in the business environment

Support the Incident Reporting process and address specific control issues and subsequent improvements, in response to incidents in relation to supported businesses

Provide process control monitoring, support and guidance

Coordinate Internal & External audits affecting supported businesses (e.g. walkthroughs, follow-up questions). Review implementation of audit actions

Manage the monitoring of End User Computing controls

Support the development and maintenance of Risk Management processes for supported businesses, including plans to address risk areas

Perform control assessments and analysis as determined by the business, and support other control activities for relevant business service lines as needed

Coordinate and support Due Diligence process for the supported businesses

Act as a key contact to the supported Business, manage secure and in-time delivery of services

Drive internal control ideas beyond supported business, help implement effective and efficient ways of working (best practices) to improve standardisation across internal control operations. Leverage Group and External Audit findings to identify opportunities to improve

Support projects involving various aspects of controls, ensuring there is clear governance and communication between all parties

All other duties as assigned



What You will need to be successful:

University degree

Proficiency in English

At least 3 years of experience in the field of Finance / Internal Control / Audit or equivalent in a multinational environment

Experience in process analysis and data design

Skillful in risk assessment & management, and in control & assurance

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Digital fluency across the full spectrum of Office programs and analytical support tools (especially Excel)

Experience with PowerBI is an advantage



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop