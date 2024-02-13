Internal Control Senior SME - Trading and Shipping

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading and Shipping Team and advance your career as an

Internal Control Senior SME

In this role You will:

Support the delivery of internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) across all business areas.

Be an important component of this role will be to support group control priorities, for example standard controls and continuous monitoring in SNOW and implementation of the new balance sheet assurance process and tooling.

Support and implement delivery of finance-owned “control requirements” across Trading & Shipping ensuring delivery of internal control over financial reporting (ICFR):

Support delegation of authority management across Trading & Shipping. Act as delegate for DoA controllers to maintain delegations, support periodic reviews including annual review of trading delegations, and provide guidance on interpretation.

Operate Access Management controls across Trading & Shipping, including robust documentation of mitigating controls for SoD conflicts.

Provide guidance to control operators and process control owners in the execution of their accountabilities. Monitor status of control attestations and support issue resolution in SNOW.

Support timely identification and reporting of ICFR gaps, and root cause analysis.

Provide support to Deloitte on external audits including walkthroughs and issues, and resolution of potential deficiencies.

Act as an interface with Internal Audit on SOX walkthroughs and audits. Support delivery of audit cycle and agreed actions. Support Internal & External audits affecting supported businesses. Review implementation of audit actions

Be actively involved in maintaining Trading & Shipping UDA register, journal monitoring and BSA compliance, including support for implementation of all group control initiatives.

Provide day to day internal control guidance to ensure compliance with group control expectations.

What You will need to be successful:

Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 8+ years relevant experience

Recognized accounting qualification (ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA, ACCA or equivalent)

Previous experience in Internal Control, Internal Audit, Ethics & Compliance or Finance

Educated to university degree level or equivalent in Accounting, Finance or Business Management

At least 6-year experience in comparable Control & Compliance and Risk or Audit roles

Excellent understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment including an understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate at the company and key interfaces

Proficiency in English

Innovation and organizational change management proficiencies

Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities

Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools.

Oil/Energy industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes is a big plus

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.