Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance function Team and advance your career as an

Internal Control System Security Analyst

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate, and transparent financial, accounting, management, and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance, and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, and performance reporting.



In this role You will:

Support the ASR Control Owner in ensuring the Sarbanes Oxley (SOx) compliance agenda in relation to ERP security, access and SoD conflict management procedures

Coordinate the ASR controls of relevant ERP systems

Ensure that appropriate processes and procedures are in place for system access requests by respective business/function

Review and approves access requests (manual / Saviynt) prior to assignment to users

Support ASR reviews and provides sign-off to Control Owner for respective business/function

Inform Control Owner of any changes to ASR documentation that are required from a mandate (e.g. CORE change, Audit Finding, Project, etc.)

Support internal and external audits

Support projects involving various aspects of controls (e.g. Segregation of Duties), ensuring there is clear governance and communication between all parties

Participate in projects (e.g. continuous improvement initiatives) to improve operations or service delivery

Other duties as assigned

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Fluent English language knowledge

SAP security knowledge

Previous business experience gained in Internal Control is a huge advantage

Digital fluency with MS Office, especially with Excel

Experience in process analysis and design

Global ERP experience

Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks concurrently

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested