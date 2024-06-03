Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Internal Control System Security Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Support the ASR Control Owner in ensuring the compliance agenda in relation to ERP security, access and SoD conflict management procedures

Support ERP organizational alignment activities, process and role design standardisation in GBS, Business Process Outsourced (BPO) and business operation teams for all supported ERP systems

Coordinate and own the ASR controls of relevant ERP systems

Ensure all Segregation of Duties (SoD) violations from all user groups have appropriate BP finance approval of the SoD violation and have effective mitigating controls in place

Coordinate ASR reviews and provides sign-off to Control Owner

Inform Control Owner of any changes to ASR documentation that are required from a mandate (e.g. CORE change, Audit Finding, Project, etc.)

Ensure control activities for respective business/function are being performed (including working with IT&S for application changes) and notifying the appropriate personnel if a change is required to the SoD Rule Set

Support the development and maintenance of Risk Management processes for supported businesses

Support internal and external audits

Plan and lead projects involving various aspects of controls (e.g. Segregation of Duties), ensuring there is clear governance and communication between all parties

Participate in projects (e.g. continuous improvement initiatives) to improve operations or service delivery

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in economics, accounting or business administration, Masters Degree preferred.

Strong SAP security knowledge

Experience of process analysis and design

Global ERP experience

Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks concurrently

At least 3 years - experience in SSC/business environment.

Fluency in English

Ability to take initiative and look to drive process change and improvements

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.