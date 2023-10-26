Internal Controls Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The primary role is as an Application Security Review (ASR) control owner, responsible for ensuring we meet our compliance agenda in relation to ERP security, access and SoD conflict management procedures.As part of the internal controls team, this role will support various initiatives to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, providing assurance and undertaking a range of control and compliance activities, and working with team members to drive awareness of internal control requirements.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Ensure we meet compliance agenda in relation to ERP security, access and segregation of duties conflict management procedures

Support ERP organizational alignment activities, process and role design standardisation in GBS and business operation teams for all supported ERP systems

Coordinate and own the ASR controls of relevant ERP systems

Ensure all segregation of duties violations from all user groups have appropriate bp finance approval and have effective mitigating controls in place

Coordinate ASR reviews and provides sign-off

Update changes to ASR documentation that are required from a mandate (e.g. CORE change, Audit Finding, Project, etc.)

Ensure control activities for respective business/function are being performed (including working with I&E for application changes) and notifying the appropriate personnel if a change is required to the segregation of duties rule set

Support the development and maintenance of risk management processes for supported businesses

Support internal and external audits

Plan and lead projects involving various aspects of controls (e.g. segregation of duties), ensuring there is clear governance and communication between all parties

Participate in projects (e.g. continuous improvement initiatives) to improve operations or service delivery

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) is an advantage.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience in finance, general and/or financial accounting with relevant internal controls experience.

Experience in ERP user access provisioning or familiarity with the systems used (SAP or JDE) in order to maintain (e.g. grant or change user access) the respective systems accordingly.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Access Control Management, Business process control, Digital Automation, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems, Internal control and compliance, Segregation of Duties



