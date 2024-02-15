Internal Trainer - Gulf of Mexico

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The bp GoM Internal Trainer / Mentor is responsible for ensuring all technical training needs and requirements such as:

Identifying and developing technical training programs to help offshore Technician population skill development.

Collaborating with Senior Learning Advisors to design, develop and complete the Annual Training Plan.

Collaborating with Safety & Operational Skill Cluster Team & Offshore Leadership Teams to assess capability needs for GOM offshore Technicians.

Managing MT&L Reports to develop a 2-year training demand plan.

Coaching / mentoring as needed for individuals with identified knowledge gaps from assessments.

Validating compliance with all Regulatory Training Requirements.

Supporting review of self-directed training modules for all regulatory training.

Traveling offshore in support of all asset’s developmental needs of PECA gaps for Apprentices / Experience Technician / New Hires.

Maintaining PECA Gap Assessment Tool for GoM Technicians.

Supporting CMAS Assessments as available.

Other Key Accountabilities:

Establishes and implements annual training plan with measurable goals for apprentices.

Advise on the build and technical training requirements for Apprenticeship Program.

Provide subject matter expertise to support development of training reference materials, training policies and procedures.

Serve as Internal Faculty where applicable.

Project Management support for consultants or external parties who support development of training reference materials and procedures.

Review and implement self-directed training modules for regulatory training.

Ensure consistency and sharing of best practices for training across GoM assets.

Essential Job Requirements:

Offshore experience.

Ability to teach in their technical field (offshore technicians).

Excellent writing and communication skills.

Organizational skills and attention to detail to support business and strategic planning.

Experience with training development and delivery.

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (I.e. Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams.

Ability to implement continuous improvement with agile and proactive approach.

Ability to travel offshore (up to 25%)

Must be authorized to work in the US

Note: Relocation is not available for this role.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.