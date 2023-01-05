Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Internal communications coordinator, Netherlands

Internal communications coordinator, Netherlands

Internal communications coordinator, Netherlands

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 138360BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade IResponsible for developing and implementing an effective and measurable communications and engagement annual plan, aligned with the overall country/regional business objectives, developing appropriate messaging for all target audiences.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join us and advance your career as a
Internal Communications Coordinator
( Netherlands, Belgium, & France)

The Communications & External Affairs team helps to enhance bp’s reputation and create value to its new and existing businesses. Can you win hearts and minds by engaging with staff and society, communicating our purpose and our progress, as well as campaigning for net zero and actively advocating for well-designed climate policies? If so, you’re in the right place.

Join us and make a difference by:

  • Supporting the implementation and tracking of the annual refinery engagement plan;
  • Identifying and provide local operations content for entity internal communications campaigns, including strategy engagement.
  • Supporting the development and delivery of effective internal communications in the Netherlands, Belgium and France – ensuring they engage, motivate and inform frontline operations employees at refineries, retail sites, fuel terminals and lubricants plants;
  • Helping ensure site specific internal communications channels are regularly updated with content – digital screens, intranet etc – and review centrally translated materials when required.
  • Supporting the development and delivery of site-specific messaging and communications materials;
  • Playing an active role in the transformation of C&EA in Europe, supporting the implementation of standardized ways of working, processes, procedures, systems, and tools.

We have the following requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree with work experience in communication, external affairs, and/or events.
  • Positive personality with flair, drive, guts and can-do mentality.
  • Team player with an open, creative, assertive, agile way of working
  • Microsoft (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and socials media/digital skills.
  • Dutch and Fluent English (must), or French are a preference.
  • Language knowledge, strong communication, influencing and writing skills.
  • Project, planning & programme management competencies and experience.
  • Eager to learn and wants to make a positive impact.
  • Willingness to work at our bp Rotterdam Europoort office. We support working from home, but like you to be in the office at least 3 days a week to connect to your colleagues.

