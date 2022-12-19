International Key Account Manager: European Fleet (m/f/d)

Job summary

Location: Homebased in Germany, Austria or Netherlands



At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.



The purpose of the role is to play an active role to successfully support Platinum XL customers within their energy transition to grow sales in the area of future mobility (e.g. electrification & RNG & HVO &H2). Lead the KAM and AM focus on growing international INS volumes in GERMANY and EUROPE. Manage Platinum XL cards customers, build market share profitably and oversee direct sales (fuels and on road services) in GERMANY and EUROPE (80%). Acquisition of B2B Platinum XL customers with an own fleet and related additional services such as ORS, VAT refund, other existing services, as well as supercards and future mobility (e.g. electrification & RNG & HVO & H2) offerings with a concentration of internationality (80%). Work together with Key Account Managers and Account Managers in GERMANY and across EUROPE to grow international fuel, RNG, electrification as part of Fuel & Charge offer and ORS sales.

Your Tasks:



1. Sell International and National volumes in Germany

Work with and support cards sales teams in GERMANY and across EUROPE to deliver rapid and sustained growth in national and international fuel volumes and ORS turnover



2. Sell and Support the development of Germany Strategic Accounts

Alongside and in support of KAMs in GERMANY and EUROPE, secure and grow business with major Platinum XL accounts based in the region



3. Represent IKAM for Platinum XL international customers and prospects in GERMANY and EUROPE

Take full customer-facing responsibility for international fuel and ORS sales in the region



4. Work with IKAM team to serve international customers

Play an active role in working with other ECS IKAM team members to create powerful international sales propositions for Platinum XL customers in GERMANY and EUROPE



5. Manage Financial Exposure, Risk and Compliance/Ethics in GERMANY and EUROPE

Ensure sales and customers are managed to BPs Code of Conduct, Values and Ethics and in line with BP brand guidelines. Lead financial, credit and legal activities to minimise and control exposure to BP.



Our requirements:

University degree in Economics/Business Administration

Deep knowledge of international commercial road transport markets

Deep knowledge of cards and ORS pricing and networks across Europe

Minimum 5 years’ experience in cards sales or Key Account Management

Knowledge of the Retail fuels business

Knowledge of digital CRM solutions

Experience of driving sales with large and complex customers

Sound knowledge of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets and LNG solutions are a plus

Cross-cultural awareness and capability

Ability to work within a geographically dispersed team (remote setup)

Sound economic skills (pricing systems, P&L/cashflow and balance sheets)

Fluent in German (Level C1) and English (verbal and written)