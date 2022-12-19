Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. International Key Account Manager: European Fleet (m/f/d)

International Key Account Manager: European Fleet (m/f/d)

International Key Account Manager: European Fleet (m/f/d)

  • Location Austria - Flexible, Germany - Flexible, Netherlands - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 75%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143742BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Location: Homebased in Germany, Austria or Netherlands

At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

The purpose of the role is to play an active role to successfully support Platinum XL customers within their energy transition to grow sales in the area of future mobility (e.g. electrification & RNG & HVO &H2). Lead the KAM and AM focus on growing international INS volumes in GERMANY and EUROPE. Manage Platinum XL cards customers, build market share profitably and oversee direct sales (fuels and on road services) in GERMANY and EUROPE (80%). Acquisition of B2B Platinum XL customers with an own fleet and related additional services such as ORS, VAT refund, other existing services, as well as supercards and future mobility (e.g. electrification & RNG & HVO & H2) offerings with a concentration of internationality (80%). Work together with Key Account Managers and Account Managers in GERMANY and across EUROPE to grow international fuel, RNG, electrification as part of Fuel & Charge offer and ORS sales.

Your Tasks:

1. Sell International and National volumes in Germany
Work with and support cards sales teams in GERMANY and across EUROPE to deliver rapid and sustained growth in national and international fuel volumes and ORS turnover

2. Sell and Support the development of Germany Strategic Accounts
Alongside and in support of KAMs in GERMANY and EUROPE, secure and grow business with major Platinum XL accounts based in the region

3. Represent IKAM for Platinum XL international customers and prospects in GERMANY and EUROPE
Take full customer-facing responsibility for international fuel and ORS sales in the region

4. Work with IKAM team to serve international customers
Play an active role in working with other ECS IKAM team members to create powerful international sales propositions for Platinum XL customers in GERMANY and EUROPE

5. Manage Financial Exposure, Risk and Compliance/Ethics in GERMANY and EUROPE
Ensure sales and customers are managed to BPs Code of Conduct, Values and Ethics and in line with BP brand guidelines. Lead financial, credit and legal activities to minimise and control exposure to BP.

Our requirements:

  • University degree in Economics/Business Administration
  • Deep knowledge of international commercial road transport markets
  • Deep knowledge of cards and ORS pricing and networks across Europe
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in cards sales or Key Account Management
  • Knowledge of the Retail fuels business
  • Knowledge of digital CRM solutions
  • Experience of driving sales with large and complex customers
  • Sound knowledge of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets and LNG solutions are a plus
  • Cross-cultural awareness and capability
  • Ability to work within a geographically dispersed team (remote setup)
  • Sound economic skills (pricing systems, P&L/cashflow and balance sheets)
  • Fluent in German (Level C1) and English (verbal and written)
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Apply Search all jobs at bp