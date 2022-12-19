International Key Account Manager: European Fleet (m/f/d)

Location: Homebased in Germany, Austria or Netherlands
At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.
The purpose of the role is to play an active role to successfully support Platinum XL customers within their energy transition to grow sales in the area of future mobility (e.g. electrification & RNG & HVO &H2). Lead the KAM and AM focus on growing international INS volumes in GERMANY and EUROPE. Manage Platinum XL cards customers, build market share profitably and oversee direct sales (fuels and on road services) in GERMANY and EUROPE (80%). Acquisition of B2B Platinum XL customers with an own fleet and related additional services such as ORS, VAT refund, other existing services, as well as supercards and future mobility (e.g. electrification & RNG & HVO & H2) offerings with a concentration of internationality (80%). Work together with Key Account Managers and Account Managers in GERMANY and across EUROPE to grow international fuel, RNG, electrification as part of Fuel & Charge offer and ORS sales.
Your Tasks:
1. Sell International and National volumes in Germany
Work with and support cards sales teams in GERMANY and across EUROPE to deliver rapid and sustained growth in national and international fuel volumes and ORS turnover
2. Sell and Support the development of Germany Strategic Accounts
Alongside and in support of KAMs in GERMANY and EUROPE, secure and grow business with major Platinum XL accounts based in the region
3. Represent IKAM for Platinum XL international customers and prospects in GERMANY and EUROPE
Take full customer-facing responsibility for international fuel and ORS sales in the region
4. Work with IKAM team to serve international customers
Play an active role in working with other ECS IKAM team members to create powerful international sales propositions for Platinum XL customers in GERMANY and EUROPE
5. Manage Financial Exposure, Risk and Compliance/Ethics in GERMANY and EUROPE
Ensure sales and customers are managed to BPs Code of Conduct, Values and Ethics and in line with BP brand guidelines. Lead financial, credit and legal activities to minimise and control exposure to BP.
Our requirements: