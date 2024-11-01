International Logistics Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.

Drive the tactical and operational customer fulfilment activities in the respective country through close coordination with other Global Supply Chain and non- Global Supply Chain functions, in the delivery of key operational and financial targets.

Responsible for executing the end-to-end delivery process of all import and export orders. This includes cross functionally working with the operations team including inland carriers, freight forwarders, shipping sites, and manufacturing sites, while solving a broad variety of problems related to the day-to-day delivery that frequently have a medium to high degree of complexity.

Active key contributor and/or lead for strategic supply chain initiatives in the region, with strategic solutions to support the servicing of all sales channels, and supporting the South America & Brazil team in embedding and aligning with the Operating Management System Framework.

Key accountabilities

Operational Delivery: Lead the customer fulfilment process and service delivery through close collaboration with supply sources, end to end order fulfilment of bulk or dry cargo of raw materials and finished goods, collaborate with other internal teams to ensure order fulfilment, allocation of orders by distribution channel/country, scheduling of loads, contact with freight forwarding, warehouses & carriers to maximize invoicing.

Relationship management: lead internal and external customer and vendor relationships providing support and ensuring day to day fulfilment of customer orders. Monitor complaints and implement lessons learned, programs and initiatives while seeking excellence in customer service and delivery against customer requirements working closely with other bp areas.

Optimize performance: create performance measures including key operational performance tracking, project tracking and assurance across deliverables in HSSE, Quality, Service and Cost. Review the Service Level Agreements in a monthly basis and have periodic reviews with main suppliers to identify ways to optimize results and the performance of current operations developing new techniques and continuous improvement activities.

Compliance: Supporting and ensuring 100% compliance with HSSE policies and Quality Standards for the entire export and delivery process. Including documentation Auditing (Bill of Lading, packing list, Certificate of Analysis, Certificate of Origin and container checklist to ensure accurate loading, as needed).

Execute strategies and tactics to mitigate non-controllable external BP factors, such as: International price and forex impacts, local political situations, and economics. Adapt processes to international customers, when possible and needed.

Manage and support project road map and budgets exercises with respect to supply chain costs and inventory levels / targets agreed for the year.

Ensure the payment process with suppliers, and other controls or records related to internal finance and tax, are properly registered, controlled, and accurately maintained.

Essential Education, Experience & Skills

Bachelors´ degree in operations management, engineering, business, or equivalent business related field.

4 to 7 years of experience in International Logistics (Import & Export) preferably within Latin American markets and business operations

Excellent command of English is a must, Spanish will be a plus

Ability to engage with international Distributors

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Self-starter and team player with a relentless drive and determination to see complex opportunities and issues through to the simplest solution and take initiative

Strong problem solving, attention to detail and analytical skills including organization and prioritizing short term demands

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within the global structure and ensuring business performance, safety and effective processes and procedures

Strong influencing ability to build consensus and engagement across functions and with key stakeholders

Ability to work strategically and operationally

We provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.