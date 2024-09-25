We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

International Mobility Client Services SME

Responsible for supporting the team accountable for effectively and efficiently deploying talent worldwide, by delivering high quality, integrated international mobility (IM) services for transferees in and out of BP based locations. Provide dedicated support for host model advisors in respect of international mobility services to assignees and designated business under the host model.

In this role You will:

Coach & Mentor a dedicated team of IM Client Services specialists.

Own the end to end all requests, updates, issues and escalations related to own area and pro-actively set-up own priorities and support the team.

Delivers high-impact HR IM Services activities for assigned transferees and/or business-facing HR in line with the approved relocation plan, including monitoring vendor performance and ensuring feedback is inputted to the vendor management process.

First level support for P&C and the business in respect of managing projects - maintaining focus on cost effectiveness, apply boundaries of international mobility policy suite whilst maintaining a focus on business need.

Develop relationships with host model advisors, to ensure services delivered effectively support business need within bp international policy suite and client service framework.

Utilises knowledge of policy, practice, and precedent to advise and counsel on policy-related disputes

Ensures data quality and data security relating to international assignments, expatriate payroll, etc.

Supports and executes projects and activities within the IM people plan to support delivery of business strategy.

Prepare assignment documentation and manage policy exception requests.

Manage changes to compensation and assignment packages.

Seeks continuous improvement and efficiency opportunities in order to centralise, standardise and simplify IM administration, contributing to the delivery of improvement projects and initiatives.

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders by conducting a full background research and develop contingency plans.

Responsible for data management and data quality in MyMobility system including payroll delivery.

What You will need to be successful:

Competent knowledge of International Mobility processes and practices

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Minimum 3 years international mobility experience

Skills required to be successful in this role - Customer Centric Thinking, Coaching, Problem Solving, Stakeholder management

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!