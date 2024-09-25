Job summary

Finance



HR Group



Join our Team and advance your career as an

International Mobility Client Services Senior Specialist

Responsible for supporting the team accountable for effectively and efficiently deploying talent worldwide, by delivering high quality, integrated international mobility (IM) services for transferees in and out of BP based locations. Provide dedicated support for host model advisors in respect of international mobility services to assignees and designated business under the host model.

In this role You will:

Delivers first-level consultation on IM policies and procedures while providing solid customer service to assignees and/or business-facing HR.

End to end international mobility operational service delivery for designated businesses.

First level support for P&C and the business in respect of managing cprojects - maintaining focus on cost effectiveness, apply boundaries of international mobility policy suite whilst maintaining a focus on business need.

Develop relationships with host model advisors, to ensure services delivered effectively support business need within bp international policy suite and client service framework.

Utilises knowledge of policy, practice, and precedent to advise and counsel on policy-related disputes, while also determining when and how to escalate matters which can not be satisfactorily resolved.

Ensures data quality and data security relating to international assignments, expatriate payroll, etc.

Responsible for data management and data quality in MyMobility system including payroll delivery.

What You will need to be successful:

Competent knowledge of International Mobility processes and practices.

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Minimum 1-2 years international mobility experience

Skills required to be successful in this role - Customer Centric Thinking, Coaching, Problem Solving, Stakeholder management

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



