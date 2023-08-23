International Mobility Payroll Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

People & Culture



HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

We are looking for a Payroll Advisor to join our International Mobility (IM) Compliance and Payroll team based in Houston, Texas, USA. The team is focused on providing a high-quality service to bp’s expatriate population as well as the International Mobility Client Services team. This role will support a thriving expat population for both inpats and expats to and from the United States and Canada, to ensure they in compliance within country.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for mid-year and year-end expat compensation collection, review and delivery of global compensation data for US and Canada payroll reporting processes.

Co-ordinate with US payroll, and global payrolls as needed, through the year-end process to guarantee compliance for annual US W2 process.

Manage assignee tax equalization payments (TEQ’s), including payments, collections and coding for finance in both US and Canada.

Answer assignees questions on payroll, TEQ payments and collections, and other compensation related questions

Work with bp’s tax services provider to ensure efficient running of the annual tax return process.

Apply and track Certificate of Coverage applications for US and Canada outbound assignees.

Have a clear understanding of how international mobility, payroll and finance interact to allow for accurate general ledger financial reporting. Run reports, code lockbox items, clear the general ledger on a monthly basis and perform quarterly reporting on outstanding balances.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or business or equivalent work experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Highly motivated and willing to take on new challenges

Quick learner with high attention to detail and a logical and structured approach to problem solving

Excellent task management to meet goals and commitments timely and efficiently

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Able to operate in a team structure sharing knowledge and experience

Outstanding client service and relationship building skills

Ability to work in a challenging environment across many centers of operation with multiple lines of authority

Desirable criteria

Experienced understanding of payroll services and US tax guidelines to a large multifunctional group, working within strict timelines

First-hand knowledge and understanding of the processes required to deliver compensation data to meet US and Canada statutory reporting requirements.

Experience in ADP Globalview preferred.

Sophisticated MS Excel skills

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



