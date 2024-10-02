Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Tax Group



International Tax Manager (m/f/d) Full-time or part-time

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help shape the future:

To work as part of the UK & Europe Customer and Products Tax Business Partnering team to enable our Customer & Products Businesses in the UK and Europe to meet their strategic objectives in a tax efficient manner. You will be involved in business challenges and the broad range of resulting tax issues across various tax jurisdictions. And you act as enabler of the businesses’ transition to an integrated energy company committed to a lower carbon footprint. At bp, we apply agile ways of working and – in line with your individual skills and aspirations – you will be exposed to work beyond your core remit and encouraged to lead on key projects.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Provide pragmatic international tax advice (direct tax focus) to Customer & Products businesses across Europe through excellent tax technical and business knowledge

The role requires strong inter-personal skills and the ability to communicate effectively with the different levels of business people we partner with. This requires translating tax issues into commercial terms understood by non-tax professionals and vice versa.

Identify opportunities and material risks proactively and deliver/mitigate appropriately. Applying traditional and agile project management techniques to deliver within set timeframes and to cost

Manage projects from initial design through to tax audit readiness. Whilst this role does not cover tax compliance matters you may be involved in advising on tax filing positions and resolving contentious disputes with tax authorities

Manage a range of tax issues across all areas of tax; develop a deep understanding of the business enabling to collaborate closely with the expert teams (esp. Transfer Pricing and Customs & Excise)

Leading bp’s resources effectively and efficiently

You foster teamwork, integrate diverse perspectives, and encourage people to speak up

Maintain strong personal relationships with business and functional stakeholders

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Degree qualified, i.e. Law and/or Economics

Solid accounting and finance knowledge

Certified German Tax Advisor (Steuerberater)

Strong tax technical skills and an excellent working knowledge across a broad range of international tax issues.

Extensive experience (minimum demonstrable experience of 7 years) of direct tax advisory for a large group with international tax operations or an advisory firm

Basic understanding of TP matters

Proven project management skills for tax related projects

Team player who is able to work independently

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good business awareness and knowledge of group context and strategy

Great teammate who embraces change and commitment to the job and overall team success.

Experience with oil & gas tax issues or regimes a plus

Fluent in German and English

Experience in advising on transfer pricing and permanent establishment risks

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



