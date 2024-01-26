International Trade Regulations Compliance Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role will be the Finance procurement Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for International Trade Regulations (ITR) per ITR Policy, Export Controls Procedure, Sanctions Procedure and Anti-boycott Procedure. At a high level, this role leads the procurement ITR team overseeing procurement’s export controls, sanctions, and anti-boycott risks. This role does not cover activities which are not under control of procurement i.e. Castrol direct materials purchase, bp Air, Trading etc.



Job Description:

Key responsibilities include but not limited to the following:

Interface with Group Ethics &Compliance (E&C), International Trade Regulations (ITR), Legal and procurement practitioners to resolve export compliance, sanction and anti-boycott concerns.

Serve as the single point of contact within Procurement Globally for queries related to ITR compliance.

Risk mitigations - Play the role of risk owner conducting annual risk assessment reviews, proposing risk levels, developing mitigation plans and executing it to ensure robust barriers of controls for bp.

- Play the role of risk owner conducting annual risk assessment reviews, proposing risk levels, developing mitigation plans and executing it to ensure robust barriers of controls for bp. Process – Develop process document/guides for procurement practitioners.

– Develop process document/guides for procurement practitioners. Strategy, tenders and Contracting – Play single point of contact role in providing guidance to queries relating to risk mitigations for category/sourcing strategy, supplier’s response to tenders and suppliers, deviation to ITR contractual clauses in consultation with Group ITR.

– Play single point of contact role in providing guidance to queries relating to risk mitigations for category/sourcing strategy, supplier’s response to tenders and suppliers, deviation to ITR contractual clauses in consultation with Group ITR. End User Undertaking (EUU) / End User Certificate (EUC) - Play single point of contact role in reviewing supplier’s EUU/EUC providing guidance to procurement practitioners.

- Play single point of contact role in reviewing supplier’s EUU/EUC providing guidance to procurement practitioners. Exports Control - Where bp is exporter of record for internal transactions (either export or purchase), interface with suppliers/manufacturers, ensure that materials are properly classified and implement required actions in compliance with US, UK, EU list of export-controlled items prior to shipments.

- Where bp is exporter of record for internal transactions (either export or purchase), interface with suppliers/manufacturers, ensure that materials are properly classified and implement required actions in compliance with US, UK, EU list of export-controlled items prior to shipments. Licencing - Ensure that licensing requirements are determined and met prior to international shipments.

- Ensure that licensing requirements are determined and met prior to international shipments. US Reporting – Submit annual export control report to US BIS per US local authority requirement.

– Submit annual export control report to US BIS per US local authority requirement. Sanction – Follow Group ITR Legal’s new update and guidance of new sanctions, and assess and mitigate the impact of international sanctions on bp's supply chain"

– Follow Group ITR Legal’s new update and guidance of new sanctions, and assess and mitigate the impact of international sanctions on bp's supply chain" Training – In conjunction with Group ITR, develop and deliver bespoke ITR trainings for procurement practitioners.

– In conjunction with Group ITR, develop and deliver bespoke ITR trainings for procurement practitioners. Community of Practice (CoP) – Maintain a CoP with regional/site export compliance nominated Tags.

– Maintain a CoP with regional/site export compliance nominated Tags. Self-verification, Assurance & Audits – Develop questions for self-verification and oversight to ensure practitioners’ compliance with ITR Policy and Procedures, and support internal assurance & audit activities.

– Develop questions for self-verification and oversight to ensure practitioners’ compliance with ITR Policy and Procedures, and support internal assurance & audit activities. Leadership & development – Sets direction and the overall vision, and work with the team to set clear priorities to achieve the vision. Focus on development of the team including

Essential requirements

Significant practical experience in either Procurement & Supply Chain, Logistics, Export Controls, or International Commerce/ Trade, and can demonstrate skill level and knowledge appropriate to role in export control laws and regulations.

Strong work ethic and can demonstrate ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies, across organizational boundaries.

Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills enabling effective communication.

Strong analytical problem-solving skills with ability to follow through on operational detail.

Desirable experience

Oil and Gas experience.

College degree major in either Law, Procurement & Supply Chain, Logistics, or International Commerce/Trade.

Specific education and/or certifications in export compliance.

Experience in designing and implementing an export control program in a multinational organization.

Experience in implementing and/or using an automated export management software solution and configuring license determination processes. Experience in conducting export-controlled material classification.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



