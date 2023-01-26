Interventions Engineer

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Well Interventions and Integrity (I&I) Engineer reports to the GoM Well Interventions & Integrity Manager (Discipline Lead). The focus of the role is managing well integrity across multiple assets and delivering detailed job planning and design of well intervention activities consistent with BP and Industry standards. The I&I engineer leads the interventions planning process through development of scope of work, risk assessments and preparation of written procedures to safely and efficiently deliver the desired interventions objectives. The I&I engineer also supports life of field well integrity management and may be deployed into one of the GoM Production units to work in a multi-disciplinary squad to manage well integrity for their Area. The I&I engineer works to develop knowledge of how best to conduct intervention and integrity activities in line with functional processes and policies and external regulations.

Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities:

Produce Well Intervention engineering well planning deliverables consistent with the Well Intervention Common Process (WICP), conformant with BP practices and best practices, compliant with local government and environmental regulations, and consistent with OMS.

Close collaboration with related functions to ensure statement of requirements and SIMOPs with Production unit are understood for delivery of well intervention activities.

Develop and employ technical knowledge of and consistently apply functional standards, procedures and practices, as well as the appropriate engineering tools, to deliver tasks and projects.

Progress multiple work fronts and lead engineering support during job execution to support delivery of safe and efficient activities.

Provide accurate time and cost estimates as part of job preparation. Track well intervention performance (cost/schedule/quality) against targets.

Support engineering standardization and continuous improvement through utilization of global best practices, after action reviews, regional learnings capture / sharing / implementation.

Verify Well Integrity monitoring and management for asset is achieved per WIM requirements and investigate any well integrity anomalies.

Lead root cause failure analysis and risk assessments for area of responsibility.

Perform SV&O activities within area of responsibility.

Provide engineering technical support and review of contractor services including new technology. Ensure suitable quality assurance and control of service provider equipment and procedures. Participate in contractor management meetings to drive service provider cost and performance improvements.

Mentor less experienced team members as required.

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct.

Essential Education

Educated to a Bachelor of Science or higher in an engineering discipline

Desirable Experience

Experience managing life of field well integrity and well equipment knowledge

Experience in subsea riser and riderless well intervention and stimulation operations

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.