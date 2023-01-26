Interventions Engineer

Role Synopsis
The Well Interventions and Integrity (I&I) Engineer reports to the GoM Well Interventions & Integrity Manager (Discipline Lead). The focus of the role is managing well integrity across multiple assets and delivering detailed job planning and design of well intervention activities consistent with BP and Industry standards. The I&I engineer leads the interventions planning process through development of scope of work, risk assessments and preparation of written procedures to safely and efficiently deliver the desired interventions objectives. The I&I engineer also supports life of field well integrity management and may be deployed into one of the GoM Production units to work in a multi-disciplinary squad to manage well integrity for their Area. The I&I engineer works to develop knowledge of how best to conduct intervention and integrity activities in line with functional processes and policies and external regulations.
Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities: