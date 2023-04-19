Interventions Engineer

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible for effectively employing production and interventions engineering fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives.
BPX Operations’ objective is to significantly increase Free Cash Flow through optimized production and operational efficiency. This position represents a unique opportunity to work within operations to create immediate and impactful value. Our decision process is driven by increasing safety, increasing production, and/or reducing cost.
This position is assigned to BPX’s Haynesville asset and is responsible for designing wells and systems to maximize production while minimizing HSE incidents and well lifecycle costs. The role is responsible for the downhole and artificial lift interventions engineering activity with strong emphasis on root cause failure analysis. This role is intended to be 25% in the field to observe intervention rig work and interact with field personnel and key vendors to understand operational activities, risks and opportunities for improvement regarding well intervention needs.
Operational well intervention and workover experience are necessary.
Key accountabilities