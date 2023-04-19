Interventions Engineer

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible for effectively employing production and interventions engineering fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives.



BPX Operations’ objective is to significantly increase Free Cash Flow through optimized production and operational efficiency. This position represents a unique opportunity to work within operations to create immediate and impactful value. Our decision process is driven by increasing safety, increasing production, and/or reducing cost.

This position is assigned to BPX’s Haynesville asset and is responsible for designing wells and systems to maximize production while minimizing HSE incidents and well lifecycle costs. The role is responsible for the downhole and artificial lift interventions engineering activity with strong emphasis on root cause failure analysis. This role is intended to be 25% in the field to observe intervention rig work and interact with field personnel and key vendors to understand operational activities, risks and opportunities for improvement regarding well intervention needs.



Operational well intervention and workover experience are necessary.

Key accountabilities

Provide HSE leadership for field based personnel

Provide oversite and support of daily wellwork operations

Actively participate in on-site JSA discussions during field visits and perform verifications to improve HSE performance

Seek and follow up on the use of innovative new technology that has the potential to improve productivity, reduce costs, and/ or enhance safety performance

Evaluate alternative vendors for wellwork operations to reduce costs/increase efficiency without compromising HSE performance

Manage and prioritize wellwork activities and hopper schedule

Optimize well handover process and startup

Provide job costs and duration estimates; monitor total Revex program and maintain budgets

Perform post-job lookbacks to compare AFE vs. OW vs. SAP actuals to close gap on cost capture and identify areas of improvement

Actively pursue cost saving and innovative solutions for well work operations.

Perform post-job RCFA and share learnings of AL failures

Propose and support rate adding, rate protecting, compliance and surveillance/diagnostic well investment opportunities

Confirm well data is maintained and managed in OpenWells for all interventions activities

Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement in assigned wellwork activities

Provide mentorship and coaching to team members

Participation in the design of the well work process and procedure

Support development and implementation of SOPs and verify Wells Policy requirements are reflected in workover procedures and job plans

BS in Petroleum or other Engineering disciplines

3+ years experience in interventions and/or production engineering

Well Control Certified

Knowledgeable in gas lift, rod lift, and plunger lift design, troubleshooting and optimization

Knowledgeable in wellwork activities, risks and mitigations

Knowledgeable with onshore surface facility design, damage mechanisms, operational troubleshooting, and best practices

Knowledgeable with data analytics, SQL and PowerBI

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise, accurate, and coherent manner. Able to confidently present to a large (>20) group of people on technical and process topics and field questions and challenges. Effectively demonstrate and translate the business impact and value proposition of a recommendation to the entire organization.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering and mathematical ideas.

Empathetic and customer-focused when crafting products: Effective listener who builds products that solves customers’ problems, generates business value, and improves user experience.

Adventurous: Willing to get hands-on with our most valued asset – the production specialists in the field.

Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy. Possess grit to effectively clean data sets to perform analysis and recommend actions.

Essential Education
Minimum technical skills:
Preferred technical skills:
Preferred soft skills:
How much do we pay (Base)? $116,000 - $158,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.