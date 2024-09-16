Interventions Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

The Well I&I Engineer provides the engineering expertise required to deliver production enhancing/protecting well activity (wellwork, well surveillance or well integrity work) design, planning and programmes that comply with local regulations and conform with all bp Practices and Procedures. Works with cross-functional peers in well engineering, well operations and subsurface to ensure intervention design, engineering and planning conforms to all project/business objectives. Supports the Wells Superintendent and the Interventions Engineering Manager in execution of well operations by leading delivery of interventions engineering support and assurance.

Assures suitable SoR is prepared for a proposed well activity in support of Safe, Reliable, and Compliant wells.

Researches well history information and develops engineering solutions to achieve complex job objectives.

Develops/reviews well activity programs.

Delivers well activity planning requirements consistent with well activity workflows (time & cost estimates, engineering studies, scheduling & resourcing, consents & permits, contractor & partner engagements etc)

Supports execution of operations (interventions engineering support, performance / cost tracking & reporting, contractor management, logistics support etc).

Applies wells standards, procedures and practices as well as appropriate engineering workflows and tools to daily tasks and projects.

Identifies and manages key risks in accordance with bp, contractor, and regulatory requirements.

Considers well control requirements at all stages of well activity execution and ensures appropriate documentation of well barriers in written procedures.

Reviews well activity performance against agreed KPIs; identifies, implements and shares lessons learned & best practices.

Be a safety leader, creating a consistent safety culture built on a foundation of trust, caring for others and speaking up

University engineering degree, attainment of Chartership or commensurate relevant industry experience.

A strong understanding of well interventions and integrity are a must for the role, with exposure to offshore based intervention, preferably with both platform and subsea activity sets.

A high degree of slick-line and E-Line competency is expected, with coiled tubing proficiency an advantage.

Experience in subsea riser and riserless well intervention and stimulation operations

Understanding of Completion Design, Process Safety and Flow assurance and application of Subsea systems.

Ability to integrate with other disciplines, regions and deliver in multi-discipline teams

The candidate should have a strong Well Interventions and Integrity background with proven track record across various BP and/or other assets. Experience of working in the North Sea would be an advantage. This individual should have strong leadership skills with a track record as a Well Intervention Engineer.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



